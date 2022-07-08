The 2026 Energy Efficient Buildings Market Would Total $454 Billion, According to a New Report
The 1st report that presents a bottom-up analysis of hundreds (313) Energy Efficient Buildings submarketsWASHINGTON, DC, U.S., July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new market report (340 pages, 234 tables & figures) published by HSRC, Energy Efficient Buildings Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts, report contains a thorough analysis of 8 technologies, 5 regional, 5 revenue source and 60 national markets, detailing 313 markets.
Buildings account for about 60% of the global electricity use and at least one-third of CO2 emissions. Improving the way electricity is consumed and reducing the overall amount of electricity consumption in buildings would significantly reduce energy costs to consumers and facilitate the transition to a decarbonized economy.
This market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the Energy Efficient Buildings market available today.
What does the Energy Efficient Buildings Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts report give you?
A. The Energy Efficient Buildings market size data is analyzed via four independent perspectives.
1. By 8 Energy Efficient Buildings Technologies:
• Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling
• Rooftop Solar P.V.
• Concentrating Solar Power (CSP)
• Direct Solar Water Heating
• Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR)
• Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR)
• Air Source Heat Pumps
• Passive Green Buildings
2. By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
• Infrastructure
• Product Sales
• Maintenance
• Upgrades
• Other
3. By 5 Regional Markets:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
4. By 60 National Markets:
The U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Rest of Latin America, Austria, Belarus Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, Rest of Europe, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Turkey, UAE, Rest of MEA, Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific
B. Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:
• Market drivers & inhibitors
• Business opportunities
• SWOT analysis
• Competitive analysis
• Business environment
• The 2020-2030 market
• Industry Value Chain
• Financing & Loans
• Governmental R&D Funding
C. Companies mentioned in the report:
Altura Associates, Inc., Azure Power , BSH Home Appliances, Carrier Corporation, Central Electronics, Chemtrols Solar, Daikin Industries Ltd., Electrolux , Emmvee Solar Systems, Euro Multivision, Haier, IndoSolar, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited, Johnson Controls International plc, Jupiter Solar Power, Kingspan Group plc, Lanco Solar Private, LG, Magtor , Mahindra Solar One, Midea, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Moser Baer Photovoltaic, NetZero Buildings, NIBE Industrier AB, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Thermotechnology Corporation), Rockwool Group, Sage Electrochromics, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Solatube International Inc., Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co. KG, SunPower Corporation, The Glen Dimplex Group, Viessmann Group, Whirlpool, Xtratherm Limited
Related Reports:
Global Warming Mitigation & Adaptation Market & Technologies - 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts
Renewable Energy Market (with COVID-19 & COP26 Impacts) & Technologies – 2022-2032
HSRC™ is an American Israeli market intelligence & technology research firm specializing in Homeland Security, Transformational Technologies, High Growth and Climate Change markets. HSRC offers premium market off-the-shelf and custom reports. HSRC provides quantified B2B and B2G research on hundreds of high-growth niche opportunities, which can impact about 12,000 global companies' revenues. Currently servicing 2500 customers worldwide, including 40% of global Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies as clients.
Washington D.C. 20004, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 900, https://hsrc.biz
Contact us at: info@hsrc.biz
Dan Inbar
HSRC
+1 202-455-0966
dinbar@hsrc.biz