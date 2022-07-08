EuroNASCAR: Aliyyah Koloc ready to race at Vallelunga in her first race as an adult
The EuroNASCAR series continues with the third race weekend of the season at the Autodromo di Vallelunga in Italy.TALLINN, ESTONIA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A small milestone for Aliyyah as it will be her first race since turning 18 on July 1.
As for the first two events in Valencia and Brands Hatch, Aliyyah will be competing in both categories with her AMG GT4, the EuroNASCAR 2 and EuroNASCAR Pro Series. Coming into Vallelunga, the 18-year-old racer is 21st in the EuroNASCAR Pro Series with 60 points and 19th in the EuroNASCAR 2 category with 64 points. Considering this is her first season in the championship where she is fighting against a field of 35+ drivers, often much more experienced, this is a result to be proud of. As a Lady Rookie, she is second in the EuroNASCAR 2 Ladies Cup and lies fourth in the EuroNASCAR Pro Junior championship.
Buggyra ZR Racing, that competes in its maiden season in EuroNASCAR in partnership with Motors Formula Team, continues to learn how to advance in the championship and to find the ideal set-up for the car.
"With each lap we gain more experience. EuroNASCAR is a very competitive environment and we are continuously learning how to improve. The good results that Aliyyah was able to achieve in her first two races show that we are doing things the right way. However, there is still much to learn," said Ludovic Pezé, Head of Motors Formula Team.
After Brands Hatch four weeks ago, Vallelunga, located just 30 kilometres from the Italian capital Rome, is another new challenge for Aliyyah Koloc. "To prepare, I have been training really hard at the 321 Perform Training Centre in the foothills of the French Alps. In addition, I spent a total of three days in a simulator. So I think I am prepared as much as possible." said the 18-year-old racer.
On the 4085m track, Aliyyah will participate in both the EuroNASCAR Pro and EuroNASCAR2 races. There are two races per category on both Saturday and Sunday. The drivers race in identical cars based on the philosophy of the American NASCAR series. The championship, held under the official name of NASCAR Whelen Euro, has been running since 2008.
