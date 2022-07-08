$157 Billion - The 2026 Electric Vehicles Market According to a New Report
Bottom-up Research of 314 SubmarketsWASHINGTON, DC, U.S., July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new market report (335 pages, 282 tables & figures) published by HSRC, Electric Vehicles Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts, is based on bottom-up research of 314 submarkets of the Electric Vehicles industry. The report thoroughly analyzes 7 Electric Vehicles (EV) technologies, 5 regional, 5 revenue source and 60 national EV markets. It is an open secret that Electric Vehicle technology is a Game Changer in the Transportation Industry.
Electric vehicles are at the heart of our fight to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change, but there is no pathway to meet global climate targets without aggressively and sustainably ramping up the EV production.
According to the report:
• The outlook for passenger EV acceptance is here to stay due to a combination of price-performance, government support, improvements in battery density. once more charging infrastructure is built, and rising investments by automakers.
• The invasion of Ukraine has raised the cost of natural gas and oil prices have pushed heating bills higher. Similarly, the cost of transportation is moving higher as fuel becomes more expensive, resulting in higher investments in climate change mitigation.
• The May – June 2022 heatwaves, that affected more than 500 million people across the globe, drive public and government understanding that climate change must be addressed as soon as possible.
• The automotive industry is on track to invest in the ICE to EV transition about $0.5 trillion.
• Passenger EV sales are set to increase sharply in the next few years, rising to 13-15 million in 2025.
• China and Europe continue to be the leading Electric Passenger Cars markets out to 2026, driven primarily by European vehicle CO2 regulations, Chinese fuel economy regulations and the energy-vehicle credit system.
• The global number of electric two and three-wheelers is forecasted to grow about 40% in 2020-2030. The lion's share of electric two and three-wheelers is in the Asia Pacific.
• Adoption of EVs in the commercial van and truck market is slow but is picking pace. The combination of available models, corporate fleet obligations, and positive economics will tip the truck segment over to electrification.
• There are currently (March 2022) about 750,000 e-buses on the road globally, and China accounted for the vast majority of all e-bus sales in 2021.
• By January 2022, there were about 10 million chargers worldwide.
What does the Electric Vehicles Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts report give you?
A. The Electric Vehicles market size data is analyzed via four independent perspectives.
1. By 7 Electric Vehicles Technologies:
• Passenger BEV Cars
• Two & Three Wheeler BEVs
• Freight BEVs
• Electric Buses
• Hydrogen Vehicles
• Other BEVs
• EV Charging Systems
2. By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
• Infrastructure
• Product Sales
• Maintenance
• Upgrades
• Other
3. By 5 Regional Markets:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
4. By 60 National Markets:
The U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Rest of Latin America, Austria, Belarus Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, Rest of Europe, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Turkey, UAE, Rest of MEA, Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific
B. Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:
• Market drivers & inhibitors
• Business opportunities
• SWOT analysis
• Competitive analysis
• Business environment
• The 2020-2030 market
• Industry Value Chain
• Financing & Loans
• Governmental R&D Funding
C. Companies mentioned in the report:
AB Volvo, ABB (Switzerland) , Alstom S.A. , Ampere Vehicles, Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd, Ankai, BAE Systems UK, Benling India Energy and Technology Pvt Ltd, BMW , Bombardier Inc., Borgwarner Inc., BYD Co. Ltd, CAF Group, Chevrolet Motor Company, Clark Material Handling International Inc., Combilift Ltd., Crown Equipment Corp., CRRC Corporation Limited (China), Daimler AG, Delta Electronics, Inc., Doosan Industrial Vehicles Co. Ltd, Eaton Corporation Plc, Ebusco BV, Energica Motor Company S.p.A., Ford Motor Company, General Dynamics Land Systems USA, General Electric Company, General Motors, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, Hangcha Forklift Co. Ltd, Hero Electric, Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Hydrogenics , Hyster-Yale Group, Hyundai Motor Company, Iveco Bus, Jungheinrich Lift Truck Corp., Karma Automotive, Kia Motor , King Long, Kion Group AG, Komatsu Utility Co. Ltd, Lucid Group, Inc., Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, Mazda , Millenworks USA, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks., Moser Services Group, Llc, Navistar USA, Ricardo UK, New Flyer Industries, NIO, Nissan Motors Co., Ltd., Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., Oshkosh Truck USA, Plugless Power Inc., Proterra Inc., Quantum Technologies USA, Razer Industries USA, Renault , Rivain, Robert Bosch GMBH, Ryobi Bus, Scannia AB, Schneider Electric, Siemens Ag, ST Kinetics Singapore, TARDEC APD, Tata Motors, Tesla Inc., Toyota Industries Corp., UQM Technologies & Armor Holdings USA, VDL Groep, Volkswagen AG, Volvo , Webasto Group, WM Motor, Xiaopeng Motors, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd, Zhongtong Bus Holding
HSRC™ is an American Israeli market intelligence & technology research firm specializing in Homeland Security, Transformational Technologies, High Growth and Climate Change markets. HSRC offers premium market off-the-shelf and custom reports. HSRC provides quantified B2B and B2G research on hundreds of high-growth niche opportunities, which can impact about 12,000 global companies' revenues. Currently servicing 2500 customers worldwide, including 40% of global Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies as clients.
