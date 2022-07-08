Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,960 in the last 365 days.

CloudHospital provides cutting edge SaaS to top hospitals and clinics worldwide

Hospital / Doctor SaaS

Hospital / Doctor SaaS

icloudhospital

icloudhospital

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudHospital provides a one-stop SaaS (“Software as a Service”) solution to renowned S. Korean plastic surgery clinics and university hospitals to manage their web presence, client engagement and back-end management of bookings and billings. With CloudHospital, hospitals and clinics can focus on what they do best – delivering their finest healthcare and surgery procedures. The healthcare SaaS market is estimated to reach almost $52 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.5%, according to a recent report from Grand View Research. The benefits SaaS can bring are budgeting, including increased flexibility, higher ROI, higher competitive advantage, and lower overall software deployment costs.

CloudHospital's Suleyman Nazarov adds that “The CloudHospital's SaaS service we offer to some of the best hospitals and clinics is built on enterprise level software, which can handle large volumes of data is a value-added solution to the healthcare and cosmetics surgery industry's hospitals and clinics. They can focus on their job, which is taking care of their patients, while we help them with all things on the web. We can help them achieve better exposure trough SEO management, handle client relationships and communications, bookings, etc. Our service is essentially a mutually-beneficial strategic partnership which will increase their brand value and lower costs associated with web presence and back-end software management”.

Suleyman Nazarov
CloudHospital Inc.
+82 2-3443-7759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

CloudHospital

You just read:

CloudHospital provides cutting edge SaaS to top hospitals and clinics worldwide

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.