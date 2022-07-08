CloudHospital provides cutting edge SaaS to top hospitals and clinics worldwide

Hospital / Doctor SaaS icloudhospital

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudHospital provides a one-stop SaaS (“Software as a Service”) solution to renowned S. Korean plastic surgery clinics and university hospitals to manage their web presence, client engagement and back-end management of bookings and billings. With CloudHospital, hospitals and clinics can focus on what they do best – delivering their finest healthcare and surgery procedures. The healthcare SaaS market is estimated to reach almost $52 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.5%, according to a recent report from Grand View Research. The benefits SaaS can bring are budgeting, including increased flexibility, higher ROI, higher competitive advantage, and lower overall software deployment costs.

CloudHospital's Suleyman Nazarov adds that “The CloudHospital's SaaS service we offer to some of the best hospitals and clinics is built on enterprise level software, which can handle large volumes of data is a value-added solution to the healthcare and cosmetics surgery industry's hospitals and clinics. They can focus on their job, which is taking care of their patients, while we help them with all things on the web. We can help them achieve better exposure trough SEO management, handle client relationships and communications, bookings, etc. Our service is essentially a mutually-beneficial strategic partnership which will increase their brand value and lower costs associated with web presence and back-end software management”.

