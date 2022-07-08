KJLH Adai Lamar, Brittany Lucio, Miguel Nunez Jr., Talk BLACK LOVE – What’s Real, What’s “THE NEW NORM”
LIVE PERFORMANCE by LOOSE ENDS, Casey Veggies & The Womack Sisters
We will also talk about Black Marriage, Black Singles, Embracing the LBGTQ Community, Black families, and other issues that may be raised because I know for a fact IT’S TIME!”INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Where is the Love? A Concert & Relationship Panel & Audience Conversation
— Joe Jones
TOPICS:
• Kevin Samuels (RIP) – Are black women over 40/the Big Shirley's will die alone and unwanted, are ran through and leftovers?
• Will & Jada – THE SLAP
• Nick Cannon - What happened to family? - fathered eight children, five of which in the last two years alone, with Lucky Number 8 to be born here shortly. Bre Tiesi (momma #8) jokingly clarified that her relationship 'not a cult' evading a straight answer when asked if Cannon's seven children with four different women counted as 'polygamy.'
'It's not necessarily anything,' she told them, her 'needs are met' by Cannon.'This is just us, 'This is our relationship and what you do outside of that, is what you do outside of that. Everything is respectful. Everything is honest.' E! News Daily Pop
• Diddy (LOVE) & YUNG Miami (City Girls) – recently launched new REVOLT TV Show “Caresha Please” where Miami states “she wants twin babies by Diddy! Is the FIRST HAND VIEW of how THOTS COME UP or is this normal for older men with money to be with whom ever because he can “Pay to Play”.
• Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey, - real love or PR because sources reveal Jordan likes white women
• Common & Tiffany Haddish – relationships in the public eye, on social … is there any REAL LOVE IN PRIVATE TIMES
----------------------
THE “BLACK RELATIONSHIP” DISCUSSION OF THE SUMMER!
Los Angeles & Surrounding Cities with so many Issues as it pertains to Black Relationships in the Media: The Oscar Slap, Kanye & Kim, DL & Monique, Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey, Common & Tiffany Haddish, not to mention the major backlash & controversy with Kevin Samuels (RIP) IT’S TIME TO dig deep, understand YOUR truth, build BLACK RELATIONSHIPS!
Saturday, July 16, 2022, “Where is the Love? A Concert & Relationship Panel & Audience Conversation” erupts the culture at The Miracle Foundation 226 S. Market Street, Inglewood, CA 90301.
Under the guidance of producer, author Mr. Joe Jones, comes a unique interactive event that talks about black love. The objective of this Panel Discussion is a much-needed LIVE heart to heart conversation between men and women to help cure the obvious issues as it pertains to Love, Cheating, Parenting, Celebrity and Marriage with a bit of History of the Black Family.
“We will also talk about Black Marriage, Black Singles, Embracing the LBGTQ Community, Black families, and other issues that may be raised because I know for a fact IT’S TIME!” states Jones.
No matter what has your attention, Black Love & Relationships all over the US appears to have Issues and flaws. On this night, men & women will talk about it. We are dialoguing for healing and solutions to a problem that appears to have a never-ending question: Where is the Love? These days, love seems hard to find. On the Panel Hot Seat we will have several notable Professionals, Entrepreneurs and Business Owners as well as long time couples to provide insight & perspective. *Crowd Participation is Encouraged.
The black awakening for black relationships will be Hosted by Actor Miguel Nunez Jr (Juwanna Man & Life) & Actress Brittany Lucio. Adai Lamar from KJLH is the Mistress of Ceremonies and Creator and Executive Producer Joe Jones will Officiate. Spearheading the Relationship Panel Discussion will be Nationally Respected Relationship Finance Expert as well as National Speaker Dr. Lance McCarthy.
This 1st Time Ever event will be the Talk of the Town targeting ages 30 to 60 with a Cocktail Hour Prior, a Live Concert with 2 Platinum Artists Jane Eugene Original Lead Singer of LOOSE ENDS and former Roc-Nation Rapper Casey Veggies.
JUST ADDED The Womack Sisters performing their new hit song “Lost of Words!” The granddaughters of Musical Legend Bobby Womack.
The climatic end to this historic night of real black conversation is an after affair meet and great – a laid back atmosphere to talk, eat, chill, discuss, maybe even just groove! ALL IN LOVE!
Music throughout the Night will be Provided by DJ Regg and DJ Twinn.
*We do not condone, nor will we tolerate disrespect of any Sex or Person during the Discussion!
Tickets! https://bit.ly/WhereIsTheLove22
Only 300 will be Sold!
6pm -Cocktail Hour
7:30 -Panel Hotseat
8:30 -Question / Answer – audience participation
9:30 -Concert featuring Loose Ends, Casey Veggies, & The Womack Sisters
Media contact KimiRhochelle of KRPR Media, llc at info@kimirhochelle.com
~~~
JOE JONES CEO/Founder/Author
Joe Jones is a former police officer who was born in a gang ridden area of Los Angeles, California. He was Drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals Major League Baseball Team. After Injury, Jones was an Office Engineer for a General Contractor, then Joined the LAPD receiving numerous Commendations and Awards before he was forced to retire. Jones became a Promoter of Events and concerts and a Celebrity Bodyguard to Talent such as Jay-Z, Damon Dash, Johnny Depp, Magic Johnson, Naz & Others. Jones served the community as a Youth Basketball, Baseball, and Football Coach.
TRUTH 4 CHANGE: “The Tragic Life of a Black LA Cop: Truth 4 Change.” Jones served on the police force during one of the most tumultuous periods in LA history– he was one of the first on site at the Nicole Simpson murder scene, and on the ground diffusing crowds after the Rodney King beating. But unknown to the outside world, Jones’s 8.5 years as a Black officer was fraught with unwarranted harassment, injustices, accusations, and assaults at the hand of other officers–resulting in severe PTSD and early retirement. Almost 20 years later, the tragic George Floyd murder impassioned Jones to muster up the courage to share his compelling story and the lessons he has learned, to advocate for police reform, and educate others how to avoid negative, and potentially fatal, interactions with law enforcement.
Copies are avail at event!
STAY UPDATED SIGN-UP FOR KRPR Media Entertainment E-newsblast, click here
KimiRhochelle
KRPR Media, llc
+1 323-804-9534
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Where Is The Love, KimiRhochelle, KRPR Media, The Boss Babe Store, Black Love