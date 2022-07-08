MDC and Wildcat Glades Friends Group to partner for caterpillar program

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – In order for butterflies and moths to be able to provide pollinating benefits, they must first go through the caterpillar stage of their development.

People can learn more about this important stage of development for butterflies and moths at the July 15 program “Partnership in the Parks: Caterpillars.” This program, which will be from 1-2 p.m. at Cunningham Park in Joplin, is being put on by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the Wildcat Glades Friends Group, and the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department. Cunningham Park is located at W. 26th St. and South Maiden Lane.

At this program, staff from MDC and from the Wildcat Glades Friends Group will discuss how caterpillars develop and will also talk about the native plants that are key components of their development into butterflies and moths. Participants should wear shoes and clothes that are comfortable for a walk through the park.

People can register for this event through the Wildcat Glades Friends Group Facebook page at www.signupgenius.com/go/30E044DA4A72DA4F94-conservation1 or they can e-mail Robin Standridge at robin@wildcatglades.org.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.