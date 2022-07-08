California Distributes $30 Million to Combat Hate Crimes

California has funded a total of $110 million in anti-hate programs

SACRAMENTO — In the wake of escalating violence, California has awarded $30.3 million to 12 organizations to aggressively address hate crimes by providing services to survivors and facilitating anti-hate prevention measures. A recent report by the office of California Attorney General shows that hate crimes increased by 89% over the past decade. In particular, the report noted that anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 177% in 2021.

“It comes as no surprise that as the flames of hatred and bigotry have been stoked in our society, acts of cowardice and violence have increased at an alarming rate. In California, we are investing millions to prevent this hate from taking hold in our communities. We simply will not tolerate intolerance,” said Governor Newsom.

Today’s announcement doubles down on the $14.3 million in grants to 80 organizations for prevention and intervention services to groups at risk of experiencing bias and hate crimes announced this past March. After this first round of grants, the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) and Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs (CAPIAA) worked together to identify larger investments with the potential to have an even greater impact in the area of anti-hate services. These grants are part of last year’s budget, which included an unprecedented Asian and Pacific Islander (API) Equity Budget totaling $166.5 million.

Governor Newsom last year also signed legislation establishing the Commission on the State of Hate, the first statewide commission to monitor and track hate crimes and recommend policy to the Governor, State Legislature, and State Agencies.

“The AAPI Legislative Caucus and I are excited that the second round of Stop the Hate grants are being awarded to AAPI community organizations as a result of the $166.5 million API Equity Budget we sponsored in last year’s state budget,” said State Senator Dr. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento), Chair of the California AAPI Legislative Caucus. “These grants will support AAPI communities in all corners of California struggling with the rise in hate crimes and we continue to be grateful for the Governor’s support that made these impactful community investments possible.”

“The latest round of grants is timely because the efforts to stop AAPI hate need resources now more than ever. The latest statistics show hate crime increased 33% in California last year, highlighting the need for more state investment in the Asian American Pacific Islander community,” said Assembly Budget Chair Phil Ting (D-San Francisco). “This new funding will be impactful because it will work towards creating a safer environment and providing help to victims.”

These grants will bolster local services to prevent hate crimes from happening in the first place and support those who are victims of hate crime:

Direct services such as mental health and complementary health, wellness, and community healing, legal assistance, navigation, and case management;

Prevention services to deepen understanding and empathy, youth development, senior safety and ambassador/escort programs, individual and community safety planning, bystander training and other de-escalation techniques;

Intervention services for outreach and training on the elements of hate incidents and hate crimes, services for survivors, and community-centered alternative approaches to repair harm from hate incidents and hate crimes.

“These investments show once again that California leads,” said CDSS Director Kim Johnson. “Through our continued partnership with CAPIAA, APILC, and the many organizations selected to provide these critical supports and services, we can stem the tide of hate incidents in California and provide the communities impacted by them the resources they need.”

Selected organizations with a demonstrated track record of anti-hate work with priority populations were invited to apply for larger funding awards. A complete list of grantees announced in partnership with CAPIAA and the California Asian & Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus (APILC) can be found here.

The grant funding has been made available over the next three years, from August 1, 2022, through July 31, 2025, to continue to support anti-hate efforts.

Additional information on these efforts can be found on the California Department of Social Services website.

###