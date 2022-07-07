Submit Release
Request for Proposals – Eviction Rent Assistance Grantee Support Consultant

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in an initiative to strengthen the contracting relationships between Commerce Eviction Rent Assistance program lead grantees and service organizations run by Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) with the primary mission of serving communities hereafter called “by and for.” This initiative provides a support mechanism by  having an entity available to facilitate crucial conversations among grantees and assist in identifying solutions to recurring concerns. Some of these concerns have centered on communicating  program guidelines or contract terms, improving administrative or financial capacity, soliciting feedback on program/policy changes, or collaborating on process improvements. This initiative also establishes a consistent entity for by and for organizations to turn to for support. All entities which meet the minimum qualifications are encouraged to respond.

  • Not to Exceed Amount: $60,000
  • Proposal Due Date: 4:00 pm August 16, 2022

Download the RFP (PDF)

