Game and Fish Commission to meet in Evanston

Public invited to attend in-person, online

7/7/2022 7:38:40 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is July 18- 20 in Evanston. The meeting will be held at the Evanston Roundhouse and Railyards, Portland Rose Room,  1200 Main St. The public is invited to attend in-person or online via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to speak to the Commission on any matter.

The Commission will vote to approve the FY 2023 budget and 10 regulations:

  • Chapter 10, Importation, Possession, Confinement, Transportation, Sale and Disposition of Live Wildlife
  • Chapter 33, Scientific Research, Educational or Special Purpose Permits. 
  • Chapter 42, Mountain Lion Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 49, Private Stocking of Cold-Blooded Wildlife
  • Chapter 50, Fishing Preserves.  
  • Chapter 51, Private Fish Hatcheries
  • Chapter 52, Nongame Wildlife Regulation
  • Chapter 53, Landowner Fishing Lakes or Ponds 
  • Chapter 69, Importation and Possession of Live Cold-Blooded Wildlife

Planned informational presentations by the department include an update on the employee housing project in Jackson, the Cody Region office construction progress and drought. The Commission will also hear an overview of Animal Damage Management Board Projects and management practices on commission-owned land. Game and Fish will recognize employees with annual awards. 

To participate via ZOOM, links to join the meeting for each day are available on the Commission webpage. A phone option is available. The full agenda and presentations are available on the Game and Fish website. Given the nature of the meeting, the agenda is subject to change, and items may be presented earlier or later than the listed times. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.
 
The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

