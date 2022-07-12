NBA Franchise Recruits Game-Changing Disinfection Technology

OhmniClean is a unique autonomous disinfection robot featuring QuickMap technology CSGI is using OhmniClean with its NBA franchise client OhmniClean helps CSGI quickly and effectively disinfect training facility of its NBA franchise client

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 12, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Sweep Group, Inc. (CSGI), experts in UV-C surface disinfection based in Los Angeles, joins with an NBA franchise to provide hospital-grade disinfection of the team’s training facility using the autonomous mobile robot called OhmniClean™, which has been shown to eliminate 99.999% of pathogens quickly and safely.

CSGI has been working with the team for the past three years. Prior to the pandemic, only about 10,000 sq. ft. of the facility was disinfected because the work was very labor-intensive, requiring repositioning of manual emitters with 100-foot cords 80-100 times in order to cover the entire space. “It was awful. Outside of 2.5 meters, those machines just couldn’t give us the coverage we needed,” states Leo Williams, President and CEO of CSGI.

Once the team opened all 20,000+ sq. ft. of its facility, CSGI knew they had to up their game. So they purchased OhmniClean, an autonomous UV-C disinfection robot designed and manufactured by OhmniLabs, a Silicon Valley robotics company. “OhmniClean is a game-changer – the efficacy and coverage are second to none. There is nothing on the market that can compete with OhmniClean,” says Wiliams.

In addition, Williams reports being more time-efficient using OhmniClean due to its QuickMap™ technology. According to Williams, “In facilities with large square footage, there is no comparison to Ohmniclean. And in small ones, too. We also use OhmniClean in our hospital rooms now. The techs are so impressed, they won’t let us take them out of there. It’s our newest MVP.”

QuickMap is intuitive and easy to use and new operators can be trained in as little as five minutes. Once mapping is complete, the map is saved in the cloud for any robot in the fleet to access. This allows the robot to consistently disinfect any room autonomously, leaving the operator free to focus on higher-level duties at the same time.

“The health and safety of our team is our top priority,” states the Vice President of Facilities for the NBA franchise. “We’re grateful that CSGI incorporates OhmniClean in its disinfection protocol. In our training facility, they’re like our sixth man – we can count on them when we need them most.”

According to Thuc Vu, OhmniLabs Co-founder and CEO, “We designed OhmniClean with all-star capabilities. The increased demand for cleaning services and equipment is not a fad; it’s now part of the norm so it's no wonder high-caliber organizations have recruited OhmniClean to address their disinfection needs and improve their environmental hygiene.”

About Clean Sweep Group Inc.

Clean Sweep Group Inc. (CSGI) is a service-disabled, veteran-owned, minority small business based in Beverly Hills, California offering comprehensive infection prevention services through microbial disinfecting and education to businesses of all sizes. CSGI offers mobile disinfection solutions for health care facilities, emergency medical transportation, cruise ships, gymnasiums and workout facilities, spas, salons, offices, restaurants, homes, and apartments. Clean Sweep Group Inc. has been certified by the Green Business Bureau as an environmentally responsible business. CSGI was founded and is operated by U.S. Naval Academy alum, Leo Williams, now a disabled U.S. Navy veteran, and U.S. Military Academy alum, Mark House, now a U.S. Army veteran.

About OhmniLabs

OhmniLabs, Inc. is a Silicon Valley robotics company that produces custom robots at scale based on its modular Ohmni Robotics platform. Founded in 2015, OhmniLabs made a name for itself by creating a unique, on-demand robot manufacturing model that allows it to design, engineer, and manufacture custom robots based on customer needs at an unrivaled speed. The company produces all robots here in the USA using proprietary 3D printing processes and boasts a vast portfolio of modular accessories that unlock a world of possibilities. OhmniLabs robots are used daily by businesses, medical professionals, schools, and major sports teams around the world.

