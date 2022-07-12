Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,286 in the last 365 days.

NBA Franchise Recruits Game-Changing Disinfection Technology

OhmniClean Autonomous UV-C Disinfection Robot by OhmniLabs

OhmniClean is a unique autonomous disinfection robot featuring QuickMap technology

OhmniClean Autonomous UV-C Disinfection Robot on a basketball court

CSGI is using OhmniClean with its NBA franchise client

OhmniClean Autonomous UV-C Disinfection Robot in a locker room

OhmniClean helps CSGI quickly and effectively disinfect training facility of its NBA franchise client

OhmniClean is a game-changer – the efficacy and coverage are second to none. There is nothing on the market that can compete with OhmniClean.”
— Leo Williams, CSGI President and CEO

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 12, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Sweep Group, Inc. (CSGI), experts in UV-C surface disinfection based in Los Angeles, joins with an NBA franchise to provide hospital-grade disinfection of the team’s training facility using the autonomous mobile robot called OhmniClean™, which has been shown to eliminate 99.999% of pathogens quickly and safely.

CSGI has been working with the team for the past three years. Prior to the pandemic, only about 10,000 sq. ft. of the facility was disinfected because the work was very labor-intensive, requiring repositioning of manual emitters with 100-foot cords 80-100 times in order to cover the entire space. “It was awful. Outside of 2.5 meters, those machines just couldn’t give us the coverage we needed,” states Leo Williams, President and CEO of CSGI.

Once the team opened all 20,000+ sq. ft. of its facility, CSGI knew they had to up their game. So they purchased OhmniClean, an autonomous UV-C disinfection robot designed and manufactured by OhmniLabs, a Silicon Valley robotics company. “OhmniClean is a game-changer – the efficacy and coverage are second to none. There is nothing on the market that can compete with OhmniClean,” says Wiliams.

In addition, Williams reports being more time-efficient using OhmniClean due to its QuickMap™ technology. According to Williams, “In facilities with large square footage, there is no comparison to Ohmniclean. And in small ones, too. We also use OhmniClean in our hospital rooms now. The techs are so impressed, they won’t let us take them out of there. It’s our newest MVP.”

QuickMap is intuitive and easy to use and new operators can be trained in as little as five minutes. Once mapping is complete, the map is saved in the cloud for any robot in the fleet to access. This allows the robot to consistently disinfect any room autonomously, leaving the operator free to focus on higher-level duties at the same time.

“The health and safety of our team is our top priority,” states the Vice President of Facilities for the NBA franchise. “We’re grateful that CSGI incorporates OhmniClean in its disinfection protocol. In our training facility, they’re like our sixth man – we can count on them when we need them most.”

According to Thuc Vu, OhmniLabs Co-founder and CEO, “We designed OhmniClean with all-star capabilities. The increased demand for cleaning services and equipment is not a fad; it’s now part of the norm so it's no wonder high-caliber organizations have recruited OhmniClean to address their disinfection needs and improve their environmental hygiene.”

About Clean Sweep Group Inc.
Clean Sweep Group Inc. (CSGI) is a service-disabled, veteran-owned, minority small business based in Beverly Hills, California offering comprehensive infection prevention services through microbial disinfecting and education to businesses of all sizes. CSGI offers mobile disinfection solutions for health care facilities, emergency medical transportation, cruise ships, gymnasiums and workout facilities, spas, salons, offices, restaurants, homes, and apartments. Clean Sweep Group Inc. has been certified by the Green Business Bureau as an environmentally responsible business. CSGI was founded and is operated by U.S. Naval Academy alum, Leo Williams, now a disabled U.S. Navy veteran, and U.S. Military Academy alum, Mark House, now a U.S. Army veteran.

About OhmniLabs
OhmniLabs, Inc. is a Silicon Valley robotics company that produces custom robots at scale based on its modular Ohmni Robotics platform. Founded in 2015, OhmniLabs made a name for itself by creating a unique, on-demand robot manufacturing model that allows it to design, engineer, and manufacture custom robots based on customer needs at an unrivaled speed. The company produces all robots here in the USA using proprietary 3D printing processes and boasts a vast portfolio of modular accessories that unlock a world of possibilities. OhmniLabs robots are used daily by businesses, medical professionals, schools, and major sports teams around the world.

For more information:
Clean Sweep Group
(888) 631-0054
https://www.csgiusa.com/contact

OhmniLabs
(650) 420-6468
pr@ohmnilabs.com

Laura Guy
OhmniLabs
+1 650-420-6468
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

OhmniClean | The Autonomous UV-C Disinfection Robot

You just read:

NBA Franchise Recruits Game-Changing Disinfection Technology

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.