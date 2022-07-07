PennDOT Issues Mid-July Update on Atherton Street Utility Work

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to a mid-July update as Columbia Gas wraps up gas line relocation work on South Atherton Street in State College.

The week of July 11 will feature

On Monday and Tuesday, July 11 and 12, Columbia Gas expects lane shifts to continue between Logan Avenue and South Allen Street.

Gas line relocation work should be complete after Tuesday.

Roadway flaggers may be present at the Westerly Parkway intersection and throughout the construction zone assisting with traffic control.

The continued patience of motorists is appreciated. Please use caution in work zones and build extra time into travel plans.

This utility relocation work is part of the next phase of roadway improvement work on Atherton Street. Work on this new section will begin late in July and will be similar to work done on the previous project. PennDOT will issue an Atherton Street update prior to roadway work starting up.

