PennDOT Announces Start of Resurfacing Project in McKean County

Smethport, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a resurfacing project along Route 46 in McKean County will get under way Monday, July 11. The project will improve the ride quality and extend the life of nearly four miles of roadway between the intersection of Route 6 in Smethport Borough and the intersection of Route 446 in Keating Township.

Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control and direct traffic through the work zone via the open lane. PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Overall work consists of resurfacing the roadway, replacing a box culvert, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. The contractor will build a two-lane temporary roadway in August to carry traffic around the box culvert while it is being replaced. PennDOT will issue an update prior to traffic being diverted onto this temporary roadway.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor on this $5 million project. PennDOT anticipates completion by mid-October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

