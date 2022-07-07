Closure Planned for EB Route 22 Ramp to NB I-81 in Dauphin Count

Ramp to be closed for preservation work; is expected to reopen in September







Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the ramp from eastbound Route 22 to northbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County is scheduled to be closed for about two months for preservation work.







Weather permitting, the ramp will close Monday, July 18, and reopen by September 18, 2022. A detour will be in place. Motorists wishing to access northbound I-81 from eastbound Route 22 should take southbound I-81 to Exit 65 (Route 11/15 South/Enola), then take southbound Route 11/15 a short distance to the ramp to northbound I-81.





Work on the ramp includes removing 1.5 inches of concrete deck, placing a latex overlay, cleaning expansion dam strip seals, minor drainage updates, concrete barrier repairs, and repairs to two piers and both abutments. The structural steel will be painted.





This work is part of a project that includes bridge preservation work, approach pavement work, sign and sign structure replacements, and other miscellaneous construction on I-81 from Progress Avenue in the City of Harrisburg to the Susquehanna River at the George N. Wade Bridge in Susquehanna Township, and on Route 22 from Elmerton Avenue to about 0.5 miles north of I-81 in the city.





Deblin, Inc., of Mechanicsburg, PA, is the prime contractor on this $9,884,046 project. This project is expected to be completed by October 27, 2023.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



###





