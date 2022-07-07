Route 819 Laughlin Street Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 819 (Laughlin Street) between Strickler Street and Galley Street located in Dawson Borough, Fayette County. The closure will begin on Monday, July 11 at 7 a.m. and is anticipated to remain in place through Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m.



The closure will be in place to allow CSX crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using Route 819 to Route 119 and Route 201.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

