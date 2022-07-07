Route 88 West Main Street Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 88 (West Main Street) located in Monongahela, Washington County. The closure will be located between Gee Street and Railroad Street and will begin on Monday, July 11 at 7 a.m. and will open on Wednesday, July 13 at 5 p.m.



The closures will be in place to allow Norfolk Southern Railway crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using Route 88, Route 2025 (Coyle Curtail Road), Route 481 back to Route 88.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

