1980 Group LLC, Virginia University of Integrative Medicine Close on Sale of $7.5m Office Building in Tysons, VA

Capital Investment LLC principal broker Reza Sabaii secured a happy ending for the property owner, 1980 Group LLC.TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Investment LLC is proud to announce the sale of the Tysons, VA-based 1980-1984 Gallows Road to Virginia University of Integrative Medicine for $7.5m. Reza Sabaii, principal broker of Capital Investment LLC, represented 1980 Group LLC in the sale, which closed on Feb. 23, 2022.
The Class B office building had unsuccessfully been listed by several agents prior to Sabaii’s involvement, spending over three years on the market. Despite these previous attempts, 1980 Group LLC received its asking price of $7.5m thanks to Capital Investment, LLC.
The owner of the building, Stephen Chang, said the following regarding the transaction:
"I would like to recognize Reza Sabaii and Capital Investment, LLC for the amazing work they did. We had many national brokerages who wanted the listing for our Tysons office building but we decided to go with a local boutique firm - Capital Investment. Their knowledge of the market, hands on approach and legal expertise proved to make the difference."
The building which was built in 1986 has a nice two-story lobby and features other amenities such as solar panels and covered parking. Close to over 300 restaurants, shops, and retail outlets, it offers easy access to nearby roadways like Route 7, Route 123, and I-495.
About Capital Investments LLC
Capital Investment LLC is a commercial real estate firm with a broad portfolio of office buildings, retail spaces, and special-use properties. It specializes in customized institutional-level marketing in order to sell all asset types: stabilized, value-add and distressed. With international clientele and a proprietary database of off-market properties, the firm has a lengthy history of cultivating relationships that maximize asset return.
