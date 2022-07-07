Shaftsbury Barracks / VCOR & VAPO

VSP NEWS RELEASE - INCIDENT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B3002133

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: July 7th, 2022 at 0936 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release & Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Justin J. Mancini

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawtucket, Rhode Island

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 26

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a reported abuse prevention order violation at a residence in the Town of Pownal. Further investigation revealed Justin Mancini, 28, from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, had violated an abuse prevention order and court-ordered conditions, which stated he shall not be at the plaintiff’s residence. Mancini was arrested for the above charges and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. After processing, Mancini was flash cited to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 11th, 2022, at 8:15 A.M.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2022 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.