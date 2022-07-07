07/07/22 – BOATERS ASKED TO JOIN STATEWIDE WATER CONSERVATION EFFORTS

DAVID Y. IGE

GOVERNOR SUZANNE D. CASE

CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate News Release: July 7, 2022

BOATERS ASKED TO JOIN STATEWIDE WATER CONSERVATION EFFORTS

10% Reduction in Water Use Sought at all DLNR Facilities and Properties

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/357281177

(HONOLULU) – The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) is asking boaters to help conserve water at harbors around Hawaiʻi.

Governor David Ige recently issued a request for all State agencies to reduce water usage as the year-to-date rainfall is well below normal in many places. In order to address this issue, DOBOR is limiting the number of accessible spigots at all small boat harbors.

“While I understand the challenges of reducing water consumption, the greatest reductions will come from curtailing irrigation and preventing waste of water,” DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) provided the following tips for boaters to take to conserve water:

Put a nozzle on water spigots. Use a shutoff or pressure nozzle. Use what you need.

Washing boats with a bucket and sponge instead of a hose saves water.

Don’t let the hose run freely. Use only the minimal amount of water needed.

###

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Maunalua Bay Washdown Area (Sept. 2, 2019):

https://vimeo.com/357281177

Photographs: Maunalua Bay Boat Launch Ramp Parking Washdown (Aug. 7, 2016) & Water Conservation Sign https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f092kd0k5i66x3j/AACCiUbPEoXQUrRlfbGxtVMMa?dl=0

Media Contact:

Madison Rice

Communications Specialist

Hawai’i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]