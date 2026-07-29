7/28/26 – ALAN CARPENTER CHOSEN TO LEAD DIVISION OF STATE PARKS

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN K.P. KANAKAʻOLE

CHAIRPERSON

ALAN CARPENTER CHOSEN TO LEAD DIVISION OF STATE PARKS

HONOLULU – Alan Carpenter has been selected to lead the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of State Parks as the eighth administrator in the agency’s history. He will assume responsibility for the care and management of 55 state parks and 14 other places of interest, which encompass 34,000 acres of coastal and wildland recreational areas, scenic waysides and cherished places spanning from Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park on Kauaʻi to ʻAkaka Falls State Park on Hawaiʻi Island. He will also oversee the care of natural and cultural resources of national and international significance, including historic state monuments such as ‘Iolani Palace.

“Alan’s 34 years of experience, leadership and enthusiasm for preserving and enhancing our park resources for everyone to enjoy bring tremendous value to the department and the state,” said Board of Land and Natural Resources Chair Ryan Kanakaʻole. “Beyond his technical expertise, Alan is thoughtful and inclusive, emphasizing community input to problem solve. It will serve him well in his new role.”

Carpenter’s vision to help shape the division’s future includes convening the State Parks Task Force, as conceived by the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, and exploring opportunities for collaboration and co-management with community groups around the state. He will also engage with personnel from each district in the development of longer-term strategic plans to address the evolving expectations of residents and visitors.

Carpenter started his DLNR-tenure as a state parks archaeologist in 1992. He spent the last decade as assistant administrator for the Division of State Parks and has served as acting administrator since the end of 2025. A stewarding mindset and belief in the power of nature to connect us to place guides his worldview and will inform his leadership style as administrator.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful for the opportunity and the trust Chair Kanakaʻole has placed in me,” said Carpenter. “I understand what a rare opportunity and responsibility this is and will always strive to honor this position, the amazing resources we are entrusted to protect and all State Parks staff who make our mission possible every day.

“Parks invite people in,” he added. “They inspire, unite and remind us why these places matter. In Hawaiʻi, we are fortunate to care for some of the most amazing cultural and natural resources on Earth.”

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Alan B. Carpenter headshot:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/lw9tvgs5ufi2ldk3u2cqs/AJbfce63ubdPOFpLknboSHk?rlkey=fw0ccidwwm9lsxuqfuqs977zw&st=7lmw2654&dl=0

Views of Hawaiʻi State Parks (various):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/5vw0ot8wqmurnbyd0kfo8/ABdJoI-qjKuRX-fP-zgoHNc?rlkey=a8d8aa9hd9pl1d5hoiad76kiy&st=9sgs9sy4&dl=0

Media contacts:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

Phone: 808-587-0396

E-mail: [email protected]

Andrew Laurence

Communications Director

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

Phone: 808-587-0396

E-mail: [email protected]