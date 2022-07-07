Paving Project to Start Soon in Erie County

​A $3.5 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than six miles of Route 8 and Route 505 in Erie County is scheduled to start later this month.

Roads to be improved include:

Route 8 – from north of the Casler Road to the northern intersection with Route 89 in Amity and Venango townships, and Borough of Wattsburg; 3.7 miles.

Route 505 – from Route 20 (26th Street) in the City of Erie to Route 97 (Old French Road) in Millcreek Township; 2.85 miles.

Work will include millings, paving, tree trimming, and updates to guiderail and drainage.

Construction is expected to begin the week of July 11, 2022, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by October 2022.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.

The contractor is Joseph McCormick Construction Co, of Erie, PA. The contract cost is $3,469,634, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Access to all drives will be maintained.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

