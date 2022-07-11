111MedCo's 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Soap Bar Chosen As One Of The Best Bar Soaps for Men by SPY.com
111MedCo's Benzoyl Peroxide (BPO) Soap Bar continues to deliver results for men and women, teens and adults, backed by thousands of customer reviews.DOVER, DE, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 111MedCo's 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Soap Bar Chosen As One Of The Best Bar Soaps for Men That Will Leave Softer, Cleaner Skin by SPY.com.
The article does a very nice job explaining the basic principles of bar soap; synthetic vs. natural, ingredients to look for as well as avoid, what to look for if skin is acne-prone, dry, oily, or requires exfoliation. The article also provides a fair and balanced view of many types of bars to achieve different outcomes.
The article states: "Benzoyl Peroxide is one of acne’s biggest foes, and this bar (111MedCo's 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Soap Bar) packs it in droves. It can tackle facial acne as well as the more tedious breakouts that span the chest and back. (Remember to use white towels when using benzoyl, since it can “bleach” fabrics.)."
Benzoyl peroxide is a mainstay of any acne treatment regimen around the world and has been in use since 1960. It offers antibacterial effects (kills bacteria), keratolytic effects (helping to loosen outer layers of the skin and shed them), and comedolytic activity (reduces the formation of pimples).
The 111MedCo 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment Bar is a simple and inexpensive way to help treat acne on the face and body.
Bar soaps get skin clean, reduce waste, and may last longer. They are also making a resurgence due to their simplicity of packaging, only requiring paper and no plastic. They are also lighter to transport than liquid soaps helping to reduce environmental impacts.
