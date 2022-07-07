Vighter, LLC. Announces Rebranding
Same Name, New Look
We hope our new look reinforces the trust our clients have in Vighter.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vighter, a healthcare staffing and medical support company, announced that it had a major rebranding. Vighter, LLC began in 2005 and has flourished ever since. For the company, it was time for a push in a modern direction.
— Jeremy Calvert, CEO
Vighter, LLC has been in service for seventeen years and strives to continuously deliver customer success on challenging programs throughout the United States and overseas. Vighter provides Healthcare Staffing, Medical Support Services, and Special Mission Support. Vighter has extensive experience staffing complex programs in support of government and commercial clients.
“We are very happy to roll out the new logo, colors, and brand mark for everybody to see. The initial responses have been extremely positive and we hope our new look reinforces the trust our clients have in Vighter,” says Jeremy Calvert, CEO, at Vighter LLC.
Vighter holds their original logo and colors close to heart but as the times continue to change and the company gradually grows, it was vital to revamp the look. The rebranding has clarified the company’s values of Excellence, Agility, and Selectiveness. Vighter has kept the same significant name but has changed the logo, colors and the website. This change brought a new excitement to the company.
Visit www.vighter.com to explore the new website, brand, logo, and overall look.
About Vighter
Vighter has provided critical Professional Services to support challenging programs around the world since 2005. Today, our service offerings include: Contracted Workforce, Healthcare Operations, and Special Mission Support. Vighter has the unique ability to rapidly mobilize large numbers of professionals anywhere in the world to meet urgent requests for services and achieve mission success.
Vighter is a CVE-verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) accredited by The Joint Commission accreditation in Health Care Staffing Services (HCSS). The company is also accredited by the National Accreditation Alliance Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA). As an ISO 9001:2015 registered firm, the company is committed to continuous improvement of its quality management system.
For more information, visit www.vighter.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Erica Angulo
Vighter, LLC.
+1 210-774-5393
Vighter 2022 Rebrand Reveal