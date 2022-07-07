Equator's Portable Fridge-Freezer Awarded Prestigious ADEX Platinum Distinction

Equator Portable Fridge-Freezer

The Portable Fridge-Freezer combo was honored for its industry-leading, eco-friendly design.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to announce that its PFF07 Portable Fridge-Freezer has been named a 2022 ADEX Platinum Award winner. This appliance was one of seven Equator products that won the coveted award. The ADEX Platinum Award is the highest title issued by the organization's judges.

“We are incredibly honored to announce that our PFF07 Portable Fridge-Freezer was named a 2022 ADEX Platinum Award winner in its designated category,” said ​​Nick Mathews, of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Our organization is always focused on providing the highest quality and most innovative appliances available, which makes this award even more special.”

Two of the most striking features on the PFF07 Portable Fridge-Freezer are its bottom wheels and top handle. Transporting this compact refrigerator-freezer combo is as easy and lightweight as rolling a suitcase. The unit measures 13 x 22.4 x 12.8 inches (HxWxD), and has a capacity of 0.7 cubic feet. Ensuring that all contents are stored at the appropriate temperature — whether on the fridge or freezer setting — is a powerful compressor. Adding to the appeal of the PFF07 Portable Fridge-Freezer is its energy efficiency, fluoride-free insulation, interior light, precise temperature control, and digital display.

For those who are unfamiliar with ADEX (Award for Design Excellence), the organization runs the largest and most well-respected product design and architecture competition in the world. Nominated products have the chance to win platinum (the highest award), gold, or silver distinctions in their specific categories. Points are awarded by an expert panel of judges, which determines the product’s final score. Minimum scores are required in order to be considered for each award level. Every April, winners are announced in Design Publications.

Approximately 3,000 industry professionals are part of the ADEX Global Advisory Board. Operating since 1995, thousands of companies have entered design projects, furnishings, building materials, and other consumer products. Only the best in show receive one of the three ADEX titles.

Other Equator models that took home the ADEX Platinum Award include the All-In-One Cordless Self-Cleaning Sweeper + Mop, the Equator Single Bottle Chiller, and the OAC 2000 Outdoor Air Conditioner.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

