Additional positive cases between 00:00-24:00 yesterday (6 July)

MACAU, July 7 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, new positive cases within 24 hours yesterday (6 July) include: 41 cases in the Red Code zones and medical observation hotels, which were detected under management and control; 36 cases of close contacts, 38 cases in the Citywide NAT and Key Groups NAT, and 13 cases among other population groups, which were detected within the community.

Since 18 June, Macao has recorded a total of 1,215 cases.

As of 08:00 today (7 July), a total of 15,116 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation. These include: 2,556 close contacts, 9,498 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 792 secondary close contacts, 331 general contacts, and 722 accompanying persons.