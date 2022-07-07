Submit Release
CCM cancels July's ARTmusing Summer Workshops

MACAU, July 7 - In response to the latest epidemic outbreak in Macao and aligned with the government's prevention and control measures, the Macao Cultural Centre, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, is cancelling ARTmusing Summer Workshops due to start on or before the 31st July. The information of the workshops scheduled for August will be announced later.

IC will closely monitor the development of the pandemic, follow the relevant guidelines of the Health Bureau and implement appropriate measures in a timely manner, and would like to express its thanks to the members of the public for their understanding and co-operation. Latest news of the event can be followed on Macao Cultural Centre's website at www.ccm.gov.mo.

