Summerhill Village Hosts Open House Celebrating 75+ Five Star Reviews and Lifestyle Experience
Ditch Renting or Downsize to Affordable New Homes in Highly Rated Summerhill Village Community
We are super excited to earn so many 5-star reviews. They are a true reflection of our vision for Summerhill Village”MOUNT PLEASANT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summerhill Village Community, owned by Four Leaf Properties, has announced an Open House Event at their community in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. The event is a celebration of the milestone 75+ Five Star Reviews of the Summerhill experience. New homes will be available to tour and path to ownership programs will be explained for those looking to ditch their apartment for a better housing option. The homes are also a top option for downsizers looking for a low maintenance, energy efficient home with an amazing lifestyle experience.
— Kelly Mursch
The event will be held on July 16th, 2022 from 11:00-3:00pm at 5280 Mission Road, Mt. Pleasant, MI. Summerhill Village is located 5 minutes from town yet tucked away and surrounded by nature.
“We are super excited to earn so many 5-star reviews. They are a true reflection of our vision for Summerhill Village,” said Kelly Mursch, Sales Manager Summerhill Village. “I feel fortunate to be able to help people choose their favorite new home and make the process super easy and seamless. We have various programs and in-house financing to make dreams a reality. The lifestyle experience and community relationships begin day one when you move into your new home. We have several floor plans that are move-in ready now. Come visit our open house or check out all that is new on our website; www.fourleafprop.com.”
About Four Leaf Properties
Four Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is an owner/operator, developer and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers in house financing to make the dream of home ownership attainable.
To learn more, visit www.fourleafprop.com.
For more information, please contact Lisa Lane 708-781-1028, llane@fourleafprop.com
Lisa Lane
Four Leaf Properties
+1 630-664-3806
email us here