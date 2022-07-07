Big Beezo's Latest "Attic" Shows Success Can Come from the Darkest of Places

Big Beezo, artist Big Beezo, artist Big Beezo, artist Big Beezo, artist

Big Beezo's Releases visuals for "Attic"

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a big sound and a bigger personality, there is a new hip hop artist coming out of the STL that is poised to take the industry by storm by the name of Big Beezo. Beezo's latest track & visual "Attic" shows that success can come from the darkest of places if you work hard & stay true to yourself. Beezo has proven to be able to do that on a regional level in the Mid-west & is ready to expand his overall branding on a national level. By studying the cultural icons of hip hop that came before him, such as Tupac & Notorious B.I.G. , Big Beezo takes those influences & melds them with his own style backed by a sound that is right on time for the current hip hop landscape.

"I'm just a dude from St. Louis who loved hip hop so much, I chose to make it my calling." said Beezo. Hours on hours spent listening & analyzing his favorite artists delivery & fluency around the bombastic bass & drums , studying how to properly craft a great song, keeping true to the classic storytelling structure, while staying true to himself and not just copying those who have carved a path before him. All of this leads us to now, where Big Beezo is regularly performing for crowds in St Louis, Louisville, Memphis, Nashville, Indianapolis & Kansas City and ready to get in the van to cross the country back & forth once "Attic" hits BET airwaves. You can also catch the visuals for "Attic at other great outlets like The Chubb Show and Video Mix TV. For more info about Big Beezo check out https://www.streetpacelv.com/





Big Beezo "ATTIC"