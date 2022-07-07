Sen. Bill White’s Capitol Report for July 7, 2022

Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for July 7, 2022

Governor Takes Pen to More Bills

Throughout the past few weeks, the governor has taken his pen to over 30 bills, transforming them from passed legislation into new state laws. On June 30, I was honored to attend bill signing ceremonies and witness a small bit of this history in the making. Now law, House Bill 2116 contains my Essential Caregiver Act and allows patients or residents in licensed health care facilities to have in-person contact with a designated essential care provider throughout the duration of their stay. Similarly, the governor signed House Bill 2331, which has language from my Senate Bill 757, adding psychiatry and dental services to the list of programs eligible for medical student loans and increasing the amount of financial assistance available to students seeking medical degrees. These new laws are a direct result of the pandemic, and I am thankful my colleagues and I were able to ensure that patients will never have to endure a state of emergency alone and that more people will be able to pursue medical-related degrees to offset major staffing shortages in the health care industry.

Representative Rusty Black and Sen. White watch the governor sign HB 2116 into law.

Access State Resources with One Click

The Missouri State Library has compiled a guide of links to various state agencies and programs. Whether you are looking for a hay directory, summer food sites or cooling centers, check this one-stop-shop for help with agriculture, business services, community resources, the environment and more.

‘Give Me a Treat’ Photo Places in Agriculture Photo Contest

Congratulations to Webb City’s Ily Brown, whose “Give Me a Treat” photo received an honorable mention in the Department of Agriculture’s Focus on Missouri photo contest. Since agriculture is such an integral part of our community’s culture, I’m proud when children, like Ily, embrace these roots and show the rest of the state the beauty of our farms and the dedication of those who toil the land. The winning photos will be displayed at the Ag building during the State Fair.

Ily Brown’s photo, Give Me a Treat, received an honorable mention in the Department of Agriculture’s annual photo contest.

Military Appreciation Day is Aug. 14 at the State Fair

The annual Military Appreciation Day is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Missouri State Fair. Service members are invited to attend the “Show-Me Strong” ceremony at 2:00 p.m. at the fair’s Mathewson Exhibition Center. Call 573-508-5811 to RSVP for the ceremony before Aug. 5.