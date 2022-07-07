Keystone Bolsters Its Digital Transformation
Mike Hunsche joins team as Chief Information Officer
Mike will add value driving our vision to our IT systems and providing insight as to how to implement a digital transformation for Keystone to bring our customer experience to life through technology”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone is pleased to add to their technology services department through the hiring of Mike Hunsche as Chief Information Officer to increase their level of expertise in order to best link its clients’ and team members’ user experience to the tools and technology used within the company on a daily basis. With the addition of the newly added Chief Information Officer role, Keystone reinforces its efforts to make significant improvements to the digital experience at Keystone.
— Joe Winkler, Keystone President
Building upon its desire to transform community management with one simple idea: good people backed by good tech, Keystone offers clever community management tools that provide real solutions in real time. The experience that Mike will bring to the technology team through his solid leadership, innovation and the strategic use of technology will ensure that the company can continue to deliver on this objective.
“Mike will add significant value in driving our overall vision to our IT systems and providing insight as to how to implement a digital transformation for Keystone to bring our customer experience vision to life through technology,” said Keystone President, Joe Winkler. “With Mike on board, we can continue to enhance our digital experience in Keystone’s corporate and regional offices throughout the Western United States for both the clients we serve as well as our team members.”
Hunsche earned his Bachelor of Applied Science from Purdue University and began his career in the technology industry shortly thereafter as a Data Architect and Database Administrator. With 35 years of information technology experience under his belt, Hunsche has served as CIO / CTO for several well-known companies such as Arbonne, Autobytel, Freedom Communications, Disney, American Apparel, and True Religion. During his career, he has led teams in building IT infrastructures, major platform conversions, digital transformations, and online security
“I’m very excited to join Keystone and draw upon my decades of information technology experience to guide the digital experiences for the company and the homeowner associations that they serve,” said global technology leader, Mike Hunsche. “Keystone’s heightened focus on elevating the online customer experience is a great match for my history of corporate digital transformations. Our goal is to implement intuitive and universal online systems across all divisions that will improve the lives of our users beyond expectation.”
More information on the complete suite of HOA solutions offered by Keystone can be found at www.kppm.com.
Keystone specializes in the management of common interest developments in Southern California, Colorado, and Idaho. Currently, the firm manages over 110,000 units in master-planned, condominium, townhome, and single-family home, mixed-use and commercial common interest developments. Keystone’s clients receive superior community association services and is an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) certified through Community Association Institute. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Keystone also maintains offices in Rancho Santa Margarita, Ontario, Temecula, and Encinitas, California as well as Aurora, Colorado and Boise, Idaho.
