Submit Release
News Search

There were 858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,831 in the last 365 days.

Sharon Gateway Project to Start Soon at Two Intersections

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the City of Sharon announced today the start of the Sharon Gateway Project next week.

The project includes the beautification of the intersections of South Irvine Street and Route 62 and Addison Avenue near the Ohio state border. 

Work will include upgrades to traffic signals, landscaping, ADA curb ramps and gateway signs for Sharon. 

Work is expected to start July 11, 2022, weather permitting, and to be completed June 2023. 

Motorists may encounter traffic controlled by flaggers as needed to complete work at intersections. 

The contractor is M&B Services of Clarion, PA. The contract cost is $934,471. This project is being federally funding by the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program, which is administered by PennDOT in coordination with the City of Sharon. 

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: PennDOT, Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #

The Sharon Gateway project will include updates at two intersections about South Irvine Street in the City of Sharon.


You just read:

Sharon Gateway Project to Start Soon at Two Intersections

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.