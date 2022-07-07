Sharon Gateway Project to Start Soon at Two Intersections

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the City of Sharon announced today the start of the Sharon Gateway Project next week.



The project includes the beautification of the intersections of South Irvine Street and Route 62 and Addison Avenue near the Ohio state border.

Work will include upgrades to traffic signals, landscaping, ADA curb ramps and gateway signs for Sharon.

Work is expected to start July 11, 2022, weather permitting, and to be completed June 2023.

Motorists may encounter traffic controlled by flaggers as needed to complete work at intersections.

The contractor is M&B Services of Clarion, PA. The contract cost is $934,471. This project is being federally funding by the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program, which is administered by PennDOT in coordination with the City of Sharon.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

MEDIA CONTACT: PennDOT, Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

