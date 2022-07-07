Utility Project Set to Begin on Mack Road in Covington Township, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised a gas line replacement project will begin next week on Route 2020 (Mack Road) in Covington Township, Tioga County.

Beginning Wednesday, July 13, UGI will be replacing gas lines along Mack Road just south of Route 2022 (West Hill Road) for approximately 2 miles. Motorists can expect occasional lane restrictions under flagging conditions. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

This utility project is expected to be completed in 6 weeks. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in traffic, and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

