DIDD Begins Accepting Applications for Adult Changing Table Funding

NASHVILLE—The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) is making available grant funding for up to 200 adult changing tables.

The grants will provide funds for facilities open to the public, such as parks, recreation centers, malls, and restaurants. Private and municipal entities can use the funds to purchase and install powered, height-adjustable, adult-sized changing tables for single-occupancy family restrooms. Applicants may submit requests for funding up to $5,000 per table.

“We want people with disabilities to be able to participate fully in their communities and having safe, accessible toileting options is an important consideration for families as they plan outings,” said DIDD Commissioner Brad Turner. “I know this firsthand as a father, and I’m pleased that we can help overcome this barrier to inclusion by offering these grants.”

Those wishing to apply must be either private or municipal entities within the state of Tennessee, and the funding must be used for facilities that are open to the public within the state.

The Tennessee General Assembly approved $1 million in funding for adult changing tables after hearing about this important need from members of the Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities.

“We want to come shop at your stores, we want to come visit your places," says Chrissy Hood, the Council member who led this issue. "Apply for those grants. It's money that's there to help you. And in turn, I believe it will help your business.”

The grant application can be found here: https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/didd_adult_changing_table_grant_opportunity

You can learn more about adult-changing table best practices at:

https://www.tn.gov/didd/for-consumers/adult-size-changing-tables.html

