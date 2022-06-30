2022-06-30 08:59:47.31 $50,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket Sold in Blue Springs

Submit Release
A Missouri Lottery “$1,000,000 Jackpot” Scratchers ticket that held one of the game’s $50,000 prizes was sold at Hy-Vee Gas, 629 SW 40 Highway, in Blue Springs. The prize was claimed at the Lottery’s Kansas City regional office on June 21.

The “$1,000,000 Jackpot” Scratchers game currently offers over $14.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including two other $50,000 prizes and one $1 million top prize.

Through Aug. 23, active Scratchers and Draw Games tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Out-of-the-Way Getaway Promotion” for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $22.4 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. 

To see how these funds were distributed in Jackson County, visit MOLottery.com.
 

