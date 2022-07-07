IDNR announces late-summer hunting opportunities

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is announcing late-summer hunting opportunities for 2022.

The following information is provided as a helpful reminder of season timelines, which begin in August and September.

Hunting licenses can be purchased through IDNR’s online license portal at https://exploremoreil.com or in person at a participating vendor. To search for a list of participating vendors, visit https://www.exploremoreil.com/agentlocator.

Additional details will be announced in the forthcoming 2022-2023 edition of IDNR’s Hunting and Trapping Digest. Information about hunting and trapping in Illinois also can be found here online at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/default.aspx.

Seasons

Squirrel, statewide: Aug. 1, 2022-Feb. 15, 2023. Daily limit of 5, possession limit of 10*

Dove (mourning and white-winged), statewide: Sept. 1-Nov. 14, 2022, and Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 9, 2023. Daily limit of 15, possession limit of 45

Teal, statewide, all zones: Sept. 10-25, 2022. Daily limit of 6, possession limit of 18**

Rail (Sora and Virginia only), statewide, all zones: Sept. 10-Nov. 18, 2022. Daily limit of 25, possession limit of 75

Snipe, statewide, all zones: Sept. 10-Dec. 25, 2022. Daily limit of 8, possession limit of 24

Canada Geese (early season), North and Central Zones: Sept. 1-15, 2022. Daily limit of 5, possession limit of 15

Canada Geese (early season), South Central and South Zones: Sept. 1-15, 2022. Daily limit of 2, possession limit of 6

* Squirrel season is closed Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 1-4 in counties open for firearm deer hunting.

** “Zones” refers to waterfowl hunting zones established in Illinois per U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regulations. See the following link for more details and a map of waterfowl zones and season dates for the period 2021-2025: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/news/Documents/IDNR-Waterfowl-2021-2025.pdf