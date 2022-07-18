Kloeckner Metals Corporation Welcomes Steve Erdman as New Corporate Vice President of Human Resources
Company with people-centric culture brings on professional in Human Capital Management, Steve Erdman, to helm Human Resources department.
Steve shares my belief that employees are our greatest differentiator, and we must work hard to ensure that our value proposition as an employer meets, and hopefully exceeds, their expectations.”ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kloeckner Metals Corporation, which has a history of consistently being voted as one of the nation’s Top Workplaces, has ended its search for a Vice President of Human Resources with the induction of Steve Erdman.
John Ganem, Chief Executive Officer of Kloeckner Metals Corporation, recounts the primary reasons behind the hire by stating, “Steve shares my belief that employees are our greatest differentiator, and we must work hard to ensure that our value proposition as an employer meets, and hopefully exceeds, their expectations. As we elevate the employee experience to be the first pillar of our 2025 business strategy goals, we are certain that Steve will take us to new heights with his firm understanding of human capital management and commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive organization.”
Erdman's background as an Organizational Transformation Executive aligns with Kloeckner’s intentions of delivering on those employee expectations. As the company seeks to make many changes over the next few years, he’ll be providing thought leadership for policy, programs, and infrastructure innovations that increase productivity and retention.
Erdman echoed John's excitement by saying, “I’m looking to create an employer of choice atmosphere; candidly, an atmosphere where we’d love and be proud to hand this organization over to our family, friends, and loved ones. To get there, we must constantly evaluate the fundamentals of a good employee experience. I’m incredibly excited to be part of the journey where the workforce is not only safe but where we celebrate retention, DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion), and I’ll throw a ‘B’ in there for Belonging. I think it’s important to encapsulate all those human resource tenets into the workforce.”
Erdman joined Kloeckner on June 16, 2022, bringing with him an educational background in psychology, human resources, interpersonal and organizational management & design. He began his career in the human resources space at McDonnell Douglas/Boeing Aerospace, where he served as a Human Resources Generalist/Specialist and Business Unit Manager for 10 years. He moved on to work for The Coca-Cola Bottling Company for another 12 years, ultimately taking the seat as the Corporate Director of Human Resources for Eastern US Operations. Mr. Erdman’s most recent role prior to joining Kloeckner was Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer at DS Services of America, Inc.
Another factor in Kloeckner welcoming Erdman to the team was his extensive board affiliations with charitable organizations, such as the American Cancer Society and the Canine Assistants Service Dog Foundation. The company has a long-standing engagement in volunteer efforts through its internal KloecknerCares organization. Steve’s investment in such charitable entities demonstrated a strong spirit of service that resonates with Kloeckner’s core values.
About Kloeckner Metals Corporation:
Founded in 1906, Kloeckner Metals - Americas is one of the largest metals supply, manufacturing, and service companies in North America. Combining our long track record of success with our vision for the future, Kloeckner is committed to building prosperous partnerships with our customers that simplify complex supply chains and build toward a greener metals industry together. Between our 40 branches in the United States and over 200 worldwide, we combine our global reach with our investments in innovation to make a strong impact on both sustainability and growth."
