Kloeckner Metals Corporation Wins 2022 Top Workplaces Award Through Energage
Kloeckner Metals Corporation's people-centric culture helps company continue to win accolades, being named among the best companies to work for in the country.
People are the most important pillar of our business, and we constantly work to keep employee safety, well-being, and experience at the forefront of all business decisions.”ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kloeckner Metals Corporation, a North American full-line metal supplier and service center, has previously qualified for awards and earned acknowledgments as a phenomenal place to work in the United States for several years, recognized by the likes of Forbes and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Today, the Company continues its streak of accolades, named as one out of 250 of the best companies to work for in the country, according to a survey conducted by Top Workplaces through Energage, an employee engagement platform.
This prestigious 2022 Top Workplaces USA recognition holds a special place in the Kloeckner Metals trophy case as a company committed to digital innovation and leading the metal industry toward a more sustainable future for all. Energage seats their pronouncement in a science-based approach to employee engagement through their progressive survey software. Specifically, this honor is defined by their research and benchmarking data evidence, demonstrating that the best workplaces value organizational health and caring.
Top Workplaces awards highlight companies that successfully engage their employees, where “employees want to align with the company’s vision, be challenged by a high-performance culture, and feel that they are valued and that their voices are heard.”
Amanda Middendorf, Vice President, Human Resources of Kloeckner Metals: “We are so proud to receive this honor and designation as a Top Workplace for 2022. While our 40+ locations are all unique, the shared thread is that Kloeckner cares. Our company volunteer-driven organization is aptly named KloecknerCares. This group of employees, spread across the country, leads the effort for Kloeckner to give back to all of our local communities. We also have multiple programs to help individual teammates if they have experienced a hardship or tragedy. After the past two years, everyone has experienced new struggles. A Top Workplace should help support you through those challenges, not make them worse. People are the most important pillar of our business, and we constantly work to keep employee safety, well-being, and experience at the forefront of all business decisions. I hope that employees can feel that spirit when they come to work every day. We aren’t perfect, but we care about each other. We’re a family!”
This award is particularly outstanding because the qualifications are based solely on the feedback offered through an employee survey administered by Top Workplaces. It is especially distinguishing earning such a title despite the challenges of a continued pandemic, and it’s a testimony to Kloeckner's efforts in creating a supportive company culture and quality work environment. The survey further serves as an opportunity for employees to contribute anonymous feedback about company culture and operations. The response rate also suggests that Kloeckner employees are investing themselves in the Company's push for digital innovation and evolution in the metals industry.
About Kloeckner Metals Corporation:
Kloeckner Metals Corporation is a North American metals supplier and metals service center headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, with 40+ locations and 2,100+ employees in the United States and Mexico. Kloeckner Metals is a pioneer in the digital transformation of the metals industry and looks to be a full-line service center to its customers while fully digitizing the supply and service chain. Kloeckner Metals Corporation has joined hands in a goal of Net Zero controllable emissions by 2040 with their parent company, Klöckner & Co, one of the leading producer-independent distributors of steel and metal products and one of the top steel service companies in the European and American markets.
Kloeckner Metals | The Future of Metals