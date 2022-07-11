Optimizing Provider Engagement with Modern Compensation Technology: July 27 Webinar to Share Effective Strategies

The webinar by AAPCP and Heisenberg II includes insights from Hallmark Health Care Solutions VP Aarika Cofer and physician executives at Texas Health Resources.

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, July 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As provider compensation professionals face ongoing disruption from fee schedule changes and the rise in telehealth and value-based care, standard physician compensation models have been completely upended. To foster provider engagement and alignment with key enterprise objectives for maximizing reimbursements and improving health outcomes, organizations need to deliver accurate, easily-to-follow information about individual compensation and its ties to performance.The way forward requires smart technology capable of simplifying the complex, say the leaders at Hallmark Health Care Solutions and Heisenberg II, who will share more at a complimentary webinar on July 27, hosted by the American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals (AAPCP).Online registration is available here. The one-hour webinar, “Optimizing Provider Engagement with Modern Compensation Technology,” will explore the power of modern technology in creating more open, effective relationships with providers. The presentation will include input from physician leaders at one of the nation’s largest health systems, Texas Health Resources, about how Heisenberg II Physician Compensation technology helped them improve provider engagement. President and Chief Operations Officer Shawn Parsley, D.O., and Chief Medical and Quality Officer Lynn Myers, M.D., from Texas Health Physicians Group will detail their outcomes and share strategies for success.Key takeaways from the webinar will involve strategies and solutions to:• Improve provider trust• Retain top talent and save millions in provider turnover• Integrate technology into the organizational infrastructure with administrative ease• Apply lessons learned from hospital leaders who leveraged technology to modernize their approach to physician compensation“Transparency and communication are two very important keys to financial and operational health in this rapidly evolving landscape,” says Aarika Cofer, MHA, Vice President of Heisenberg II, who will lead the webinar. “Engaging providers should be centered around a single source of truth, and the right technology can make that happen.” Click here to register now.About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s simply intelligent provider and workforce solutions are used by over 100,000 healthcare professionals in more than 4,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $100 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients and calculated nearly $5 billion in physician compensation, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technologies.HHCS workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit www.einsteinii.com and www.heisenbergii.com About Texas Health ResourcesTexas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. With a service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 7 million people, the system is committed to providing quality, coordinated care through its Texas Health Physicians Group and 28 hospital locations under the banners of Texas Health Presbyterian, Texas Health Arlington Memorial, Texas Health Harris Methodist and Texas Health Huguley. Texas Health access points and services, ranging from acute care hospitals and trauma centers to outpatient facilities and home health and preventive services, provide the full continuum of care for all stages of life. The system has more than 4,000 licensed hospital beds, 6,200 physicians with active staff privileges and more than 23,000 employees. For more information about Texas Health, call 1-877-THR-WELL, or visit www.TexasHealth.org