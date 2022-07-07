Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,794 in the last 365 days.

Brewster Announces $2.25M for Regional Redevelopment Efforts

Harrisburg, July 7, 2022 — A regional non-profit dedicated to growing and modernizing the local economy has been awarded a $2.25 million state loan to construct a new business center in Braddock, state Sen. Jim Brewster announced today.

The Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern PA (RIDC) will receive the low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).

“It has been a top priority of mine to link local redevelopment efforts with resources available through the state,” Brewster said. “I’m proud of the work being done on the ground in my district to restore former industrial sites and provide the 21st century jobs that will stabilize communities and keep families in the region.”

RIDC was approved for a 15-year $2,250,000 loan at a 3.5 percent fixed interest rate to acquire land and construct a new building located on Carrie Furnace Boulevard in Braddock. The new multi-tenant building that will consist primarily of flex industrial space that could host robotics, visual effect areas, and other technology industries. It is anticipated that two tenants will occupy the space. The total project cost is $10,000,000.

“The competition for economic development funds is fierce and the partnerships we’ve built in this region are up to it,” Brewster said. “This is the hard work of many people paying off.

To date in 2022, PIDA has approved $23,366,119 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $49,812,138 in private investment and supported 743 created and retained full-time jobs. Since 2015, PIDA has approved $361,778,277 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $727,981,169 in private investment and supported 14,765 created and retained full-time jobs.

###

You just read:

Brewster Announces $2.25M for Regional Redevelopment Efforts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.