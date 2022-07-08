Blogs describe five steps for vital business-to-business marketing tactic

HOUSTON, TX, US, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSV Communications Releases B2B Thought Leadership Blog Series

LSV Communications announces today the release of a two-part thought leadership blog series. The detailed, five-step descriptions are the guidelines for this vital business-to-business marketing tactic.

Part one of the blog reports, “A majority of B2B executives believe that thought leadership, or the respected status of being known as an expert in a specialty, is a crucial element of their company's reputation to increase revenue. This mainly digital content is the driver of B2B brand equity with brand loyalty as the ultimate prize. But, of course, developing brand loyalty is a time-consuming, nuanced process. Anyone can put words on a screen, but not everyone can create the right words and messaging in the right package. Because there is an art to writing and producing solid brand content that develops and maintains thought leadership to increase revenue, LSV Communications has assembled these guidelines.”

The five steps to robust thought leadership are:

-connect with the target market—explain the understanding of the target market’s primary pain point and how your technology can alleviate their pain

-connect on an authentic level—communicate in a voice and tone that shapes your market niche by innovating and educating

-enhance technical brand equity—differentiate your company from competitors with effective communication

-participate in networking forums—become visible in your community of interest

-recognize the need for messaging repetition—understand the classic marketing rule of seven that we must see a message seven times to form a lasting mental association.

Presenting this information creatively is the final thought leadership element. The days of a traditional approach to information are rapidly coming to an end. With the influence of social media, text messaging, and innumerable videos, customers are looking for information presented in a style they can easily consume and remember. Working with professionals who understand the influence of these trends on communication channels will close the loop on thought leadership excellence.

“The thought leadership blog series is a continuing information project produced and written by LSV Communications to support B2B companies in the quest to rise above their vertical’s competitive noise,” said Bruce Goldfaden, value messaging officer. “The agency offers this information as a public service without requiring business-to-business companies to register their contact details to read the blog series.”

About LSV Communications

LSV Communications, founded in 2016, is a B2B digital marketing agency founded on the principle of value proposition messaging to differentiate a company from competitors. The agency’s TargetMarketFIRST™ 21st-century business model creates this messaging with a signature content style of short sentences and paragraphs, energetic web content, and imaginative video production to enhance content engagement.

