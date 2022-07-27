Submit Release
CROOW Named Top 10 Collaboration Technology Solutions Providers for 2022

Tampa Bay Startup Recognized by CIO Applications

At CROOW, we have a team and culture focused on delivering market changing innovation to our clients and broader creative and video community."

— David Capece, CEO of CROOW
— David Capece, CEO of CROOW

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CROOW has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Collaboration Technology Solutions Providers for 2022 by CIO Applications. A Tampa, Florida-based software company, CROOW’s platform optimizes workflows in order to make collaboration easier and more efficient across creative and video projects.

This list is a part of CIO Applications’ 5th annual edition on Collaboration Technology, an emerging industry they consider to be vital to the future of work. CROOW was selected based on CIO Applications’ review of the solutions, strengths, and unique proposition that the company’s software offers to users in the creative and video industries.

As a market leading resource for technology professionals, CIO Applications surfaces the most innovative future leaders in technology for senior-level executives in technology. CROOW joins other notable companies, including Comcast Business, Jive Software, Ring Central, and Teamworks. Past companies honored with this distinction include Dropbox, Cisco, and Slack.

“At CROOW, we have a team and culture focused on delivering market changing innovation to our clients and broader creative and video community,” said CROOW CEO David Capece. “We are honored to be recognized for our innovative technology platform, alongside market leading companies.”

This distinction is yet another achievement for CROOW, which in January 2022 was named one of the Top 100 Startups of the Year.

About CROOW

CROOW is a rapidly growing software company with a platform built to empower collaboration in creative and video. CROOW has smart workflows and efficient tools paired with collaboration to connect teams and independent talent in order to get work done profitably in the gig economy. The company’s flagship product, CROOW Studio, is disrupting the video marketing industry as it provides studio-quality video to companies and brands while leveraging software, workflow, and template libraries to reduce nearly 70% of the costs. For more information, visit CROOW.com.

