St. Barnabas Hospital Awards Bellet Construction F.I.S.P./Local Law 11 Contract for Entire Campus
Roofing and restoration expert to implement program for multiple connected healthcare facilities at 4422 Third AvenueBRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a highly-comprehensive contractor selection and competitive bid submittals, Bellet Construction has been awarded a contract by St. Barnabas Hospital and St. Barnabas Health System (SBH) to implement F.I.S.P/Local Law 11 exterior repairs and restorations on all the buildings at its campus at 4422 Third Avenue in the Bronx, spanning Third Avenue, 184th Street, Livingston Avenue, and Arthur Avenue. The buildings, which are all connected, include St. Barnabas Hospital, SBH Health and Wellness Center, SBH Ambulatory Care Center, SBH Hemodialysis Center, and SBH Behavioral Center, and vary in age and size.
“We have worked on several St. Barnabas Hospital projects over the years, so it is an exceptional honor to be engaged to provide repairs for the entire campus,” says Wayne Bellet, President, Bellet Construction. “The scope of the work is expansive and the fact that SBH has chosen to address any issues that may have possibly occurred during the cycle, is a testament to this prestigious institution’s unwavering commitment to safety.”
Among the work being implemented will be restoring any damaged brick and stone on the facades, removing and replacing through-wall flashing, replacing coping and caste stone on top of various parapets, scraping and repairing steel lintels, and painting window frames and railings.
The work also encompasses providing sidewalk sheds around 1,238 linear feet of contiguous façades.
# # #
About Bellet Construction
Founded in 1918, Bellet Construction is a third generation, family-owned exterior restoration firm known for its work on landmark and non-landmark buildings throughout the greater New York Metro area. Specializing in the restoration, maintenance, and repair of residential, commercial, and industrial properties, Bellet Construction is a leader in FISP/Local Law 11 maintenance. Forging a unique blend of cutting-edge technologies with customer-driven craftsmanship, Bellet Construction’s exterior construction work encompasses, roofing, waterproofing, concrete repair, and façade restoration. In addition, Bellet Construction is approved by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission for landmark restoration and preservation.
Linda Alexander
Alexander Marketing Corp
+1 917.881.5360
email us here