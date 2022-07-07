Oregon Center for Creative Learning Announces The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon Grand Opening
Reimagined children’s museum opens in Medford featuring interactive indoor & outdoor learning spaces, including “The Makery” funded by The Roundhouse Foundation
This grand opening illustrates the fruition of our vision to provide a safe, trusted, fun and empowering environment for children and families in our economically and culturally diverse region.”MEDFORD, OR, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oregon Center for Creative Learning today announced the grand opening of The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, scheduled for Friday, July 15. Founded 20 years ago as Kid Time, the new museum has relocated to the historic Carnegie Building in downtown Medford and expanded its early learning opportunities, educational experiences, enrichment programs, interactive play exhibits and activities for children.
— Sunny Spicer, executive director of Oregon Center for Creative Learning
All exhibits and activities are designed to encourage children to learn and grow through play, including “The Makery,” which was funded by The Roundhouse Foundation (based in Sisters), and facilitates self-guided, explorational art projects of all kinds. The Makery was built with the same learning philosophy as The Ivy School, a play-based preschool that is also run by the Oregon Center for Creative Learning. Other exhibits at the new museum in Medford include a farm-to-table play area, a ranger station, a wildlife rescue treehouse and a replica of Bigfoot donated by the Portland Children’s Museum.
“This grand opening illustrates the fruition of our vision to provide a safe, trusted, fun and empowering environment for children and families in our economically and culturally diverse region,” said Sunny Spicer, executive director of Oregon Center for Creative Learning. “We are so proud of this amazing facility and the collaborative effort that went into making it a reality. It is only through generous community support, such as the exhibit sponsorship by The Roundhouse Foundation, and funding through other public and private sources, that we are able to offer this service to our region.”
The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon grand opening:
WHEN: July 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WHERE: 413 W. Main Street, Medford, OR
COST: Single admission ($12/adults; $8/children) or memberships (ranging from $55 - $125), scholarships and discounts available
After the July 15 grand opening, the Museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily.
Additional funding for the museum included grants from regional and statewide foundations including The Carrico Family Foundation, The Ben B. Cheney Foundation, Oregon Community Foundation, The Carpenter Foundation and the Marie Lanfrom Foundation. In addition, the organization received support from contributors including AllCare, Inc, The Avista Foundation, Mercy Flights and others.
While the new museum’s interior exhibits are ready for visitors, the organization is still seeking additional funding for its outdoor exhibit and play areas. Construction costs surrounding the creation of the outdoor spaces increased significantly since the original plan was envisioned, and a funding gap exists. Interested donors can reach out to Sunny Spicer via email or at 541-772-9922.
About the Oregon Center for Creative Learning
Founded in 2002 as Kid Time, the Oregon Center for Creative Learning rebranded in 2022 to better illustrate its mission of encouraging all children to learn and grow through play. The Medford Oregon based organization includes two main programs to serve children, families and the community: The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, a 7,500-square-foot facility with interactive play exhibits designed for elementary school aged children; and The Ivy School, an award-winning preschool that fills a critical need for affordable preschool services. https://www.tcmso.org/
About Roundhouse Foundation
The Roundhouse Foundation is a private, family foundation, based in Sisters, Oregon since 2002. The Foundation believes that solutions to the unique challenges of Oregon’s rural communities can be found through creative thinking and problem-solving, innovation and collaboration. We partner with community organizations to develop, implement and sustain creative, place-based approaches and programs that strengthen and celebrate rural Oregon.
In addition to providing grant services to rural communities and tribal regions throughout Oregon, The Roundhouse Foundation operates Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture in Sisters. For more information about the Foundation or PMRCAA please visit www.RoundhouseFoundation.org.
