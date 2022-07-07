Submit Release
Missing inmate arrested after being spotted by NDCS staff member

July 6, 2022 (Omaha, Neb.) – An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) has been arrested by the Omaha Police Department. John Strickland #212451 was spotted this morning by a staff person from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) in the area of 16th and Farnam Street in Omaha. That staff person contacted authorities and waited until Strickland was taken into custody. Strickland left CCC-O on July 4, 2022.

Strickland started his sentence October 5, 2021. He was sentenced to three years on charges out of Hall County that include criminal mischief, theft (3rd offense), and terroristic threats. He has a tentative release date of January 26, 2023.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

