Missing inmate arrested in Iowa

July 6, 2022 (Omaha, Neb.) – An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) has been arrested by the Iowa State Patrol. Deonte Hill #210844 was taken into custody on Sunday, July 3, 2022. He left CCC-O on March 21, 2022.

Hill started his sentence December 19, 2019. He was sentenced to four to eight years on a charge of robbery out of Douglas County. He has a tentative release date of August 2, 2023.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

