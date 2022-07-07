Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,723 in the last 365 days.

Missing inmate arrested in Iowa

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-40)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

 

Missing inmate arrested in Iowa

July 6, 2022 (Omaha, Neb.) – An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) has been arrested by the Iowa State Patrol. Deonte Hill #210844 was taken into custody on Sunday, July 3, 2022. He left CCC-O on March 21, 2022.

Hill started his sentence December 19, 2019. He was sentenced to four to eight years on a charge of robbery out of Douglas County.  He has a tentative release date of August 2, 2023.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

###

You just read:

Missing inmate arrested in Iowa

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.