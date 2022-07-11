Radix to launch a new version of its Android TV Manager at IBC 2022

radix android tv overview dashboard radix android tv device dashboard radix android tv remote support

Radix, a leading provider of cutting-edge device management solutions will exhibit at IBC '22 and launch a new version of its Android TV Manager.

The Radix Android TV Manager was built bottom-up to manage Android-based TV devices, making it the most robust solution for Android TV device management.” — Michael Shoham, Radix CEO

TEL-AVIV, HAMERKAZ, ISRAEL, July 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix , a leading provider of cutting-edge device management solutions will exhibit at IBC (RAI Amsterdam, Sep 9-12 2022), showcasing its enterprise device management solutions, and launching a new version of its Android TV Manager, a tailor-made solution for telcos, operators and service providers.Available as a stand-alone cloud-based product or as part of Radix' end to end cloud-based device management platform (MDM), known as VISO, the solution is platform and device agnostic, letting telcos, operators and service providers stay on top of their Android TV device fleet (including Android AOSP and Google TV), wherever their devices and customers are and whatever the use-case may be.Michael Shoham, Radix CEO, said: "With telcos, operators and service providers offering a wide range of connected services and leasing more Android-based devices than ever before, a centralized cloud-based device management solution became a vital need to streamline operations: remote control, assist, manage, maintain, perform OTA update, collect insights, receive alerts, configure, track and lock devices via a single interface making sure they are always ready and optimized.The Radix Android TV Manager was built bottom-up to manage Android-based TV devices, making it the most robust solution for Android TV device management, including app management, device management, remote support, monitoring & analysis (telemetry), OTA management and much more!Key Benefits:*Reduce agent time spent on support calls using remote screen control*Low-level device management - from OTA firmware management to ad-hoc support*Easily add new features, capabilities and modules*Reduce onsite visits with remote software updates and proactive problem resolution*Delegate permissions to different stakeholders to allow device management by role*Reduce subscriptions abuse*Fast time-to-market, the service can be deployed in less than a weekAnd much more!”All customers looking to manage their fleet of digital devices are welcome to visit us at Hall 5 Booth 5.F58.For more information, visit our website: www.radix-int.com / schedule a meeting with us: https://www.radix-int.com/ibc-2022-trade-show-landing-page/

Radix Android TV Manager is letting telcos, operators and service providers stay on top of their Android TV device fleet (including Android AOSP and Google TV)