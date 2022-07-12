SEAM Group Launches ViewPoint 2.0 to Optimize Safety and Reliability of Customers’ Assets
Reimagined SaaS product allows customers to further optimize asset management capabilities and advance digital transformation programs.
As we drive our mission of creating a safer, more reliable world, we are excited to offer the next generation of our leading-edge ViewPoint technology”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEAM Group, a global leader in energized asset performance, announced the launch of ViewPoint 2.0, an enhancement to its technology product that digitizes condition monitoring and safety across facilities to prioritize actions and report results.
“As we drive our mission of creating a safer, more reliable world, we are excited to offer the next generation of our leading-edge ViewPoint technology,” said SEAM Group’s Chief Technology Officer, Igor Bondarenko. “ViewPoint serves as a single pane of glass for our customers, giving them a clear line of sight into their most critical safety and reliability insights for all of their energized assets.”
ViewPoint is trusted by customers across multiple industries, including life sciences, distribution, logistics, hospitality, manufacturing, electric vehicle charging, data centers, food service, building management, and more. Since being implemented as a value-add for SEAM Group customers over a decade ago, ViewPoint has been utilized by more than 7,000 registered users and generated more than $1 billion in downtime cost savings.*
Customers use ViewPoint as a multi-discipline product combining and analyzing data gathered from infrared, vibration, oil, ultrasound and motor current testing, as well as safety services like arc flash hazards analysis and digital lockout/tagout programs. ViewPoint supports access to actionable insights and analytics across all facilities for multiple users.
“ViewPoint is simple to integrate and highly scalable, giving its adopters a powerful way to improve their safety, reliability and performance of all their energized assets,” Bondarenko said. “In building out the functionality for ViewPoint 2.0, we listened to our customers with empathy and put extensive research into this offering – we are excited to get it into their hands.”
*Based on customer reported downtime cost
About SEAM Group
SEAM Group is a global leader in energized asset performance-focused on delivering safety, reliability, and maintenance solutions to some of the world’s largest companies. Inspecting more than one million assets per year, SEAM Group offers a proven product that combines strategic advisory, custom training, advanced technology, and actionable data management to position customers for success. Visit www.seamgroup.com/blog/ for company developments.
