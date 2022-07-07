DUCA expands its long-term relationship with ASAPP to deliver digital onboarding and lending experiences for its Members
EINPresswire.com/ -- DUCA Financial Services Credit Union Ltd. (DUCA), one of the fastest growing and 20 largest credit unions in Canada, has extended its relationship with ASAPP Financial Technology Inc. (ASAPP) for the delivery of omnichannel member onboarding technology through August 2027. The new agreement between the long-standing strategic partners will see DUCA expand its use of the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform to leverage secured and unsecured lending origination and decisioning capabilities. These new capabilities, in addition to existing account origination feature sets, will allow DUCA to continue to expand its ability to deliver its products to retail and business members from anywhere, anytime, and across any device.
Doug Conick, DUCA’s President and CEO, noted the growing importance of digital onboarding as part of DUCA’s strategy: “The past few years has proven that our strategy to enable Members to access our products and services whenever and from wherever they choose is a critical part of being a member-centric financial institution that always delivers More to our Members.” He added: “Our investments in core banking and digital banking enhancement combined with member experience software like ASAPP are critical commitments for delivering on our promises to members.”
While ASAPP and DUCA have being working together for over 9 years on everything from award-winning marketing campaigns and website development to complex web application technology, the past 3 years has seen the strategic partnership focus primarily on the launch of ASAPP and integration with DUCA’s core banking system. Aron Rogers, Chief Technology Officer, noted: “Renewing our relationship with ASAPP was much more than a software selection. The ASAPP team is a true partner that cares about the quality of their delivery but equally about the relationships they build with their partners.” This year DUCA undertook the leadership role in a Client-Partner enhancement for the ASAPP Platform that will see straight-through-processing become available with the upcoming release of ASAPP OXP version 13, in September. Rogers added: “We are proud to be leading this enhancement that will deliver real-time end-to-end account opening experiences for DUCA. We are also excited to be working with ASAPP over the next 5 years to drive innovative improvements to how members engage with our credit union brand.”
JR Pierman, ASAPP’s President and CEO, is both proud and grateful of the long-standing relationship with DUCA. “As we complete our 10th year of working with DUCA as a key Client-Partner, our team is very appreciative for the innovative ideas that DUCA always brings forward to our partnership.” He added: “We are also proud of the accomplishments DUCA has achieved over the past decade leveraging ASAPP products, services, and strategies to deliver members the type of modern banking relationship that they’re seeking. We look forward to continuing on that journey with DUCA.”
About DUCA Financial Services Credit Union
DUCA Financial Services Credit Union Ltd. (DUCA) was formed in 1954 and has grown from a single branch credit union in Toronto to 17 branches across the GTA and Central Ontario with over 86,000 Members and over $6 Billion in total assets including assets under management. DUCA provides comprehensive banking services to both individuals and businesses through an innovative Co-Operative Banking model. With no-fee banking, attractive mortgage and lending rates, a Profit Sharing program that rewards Members, and a commitment to communities, DUCA is an excellent way to bank. For more information visit www.duca.com.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
