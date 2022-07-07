Fintech Organization Expands Footprint Through New Community Charters

The Fintech Virtual Lunch, Hosted by The Walker Group Bruce Burke - Community Founder The Fintech Virtual Lunch Wayne Brown, Founder of The Fintech Virtual Lunch

A budding new fintech group is continuing its expansion through the formation of additional community charters, with a new arm being developed in Tampa Florida.

No matter how talented you may be, you're not going to get very far without learning how to leverage the power of community. Community is, without question -- central to the human experience.” — Bruce Burke

TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A budding new fintech group is continuing its expansion through the formation of additional community charters, with a new arm being developed in Tampa Bay, Florida.The Fintech Virtual Lunch is the new meeting place for both senior executives, and early-stage startups serving the financial technology industry. Its ambition is to dramatically increase professional social connections and demonstrate how collective solutions can help solve individual challenges.“The word, ‘community’ is used so often today, it’s become meaningless,” said Bruce Burke, founder of the new Fintech Virtual Lunch charter. “When a term is thrown around so loosely, it’s easy to lose sight of the importance of community—and how to develop communities that add purpose and benefits to our lives.”“We are creating a future of meaningful connections,” said Wayne Brown, the catalyst behind the original Fintech Virtual Lunch group. “Strong communities are critical because they’re often an important source of social connection and a sense of belonging. Participating in a community bonded by values, and goals is an essential ingredient to enjoying a fulfilling life. Professionals deserve meaningful social connections,” continued Brown.“Both executives and entrepreneurs need to come to terms with the fact that we all need support and to surround ourselves with a community,” said Burke. “No matter how talented you may be, you're not going to get very far without learning how to leverage the power of community. Community is, without question -- central to the human experience.”Communities bring like-minded people together with similar characteristics and common interests. Being part of an engaging community gives us a sense of belonging. Having a sense of community embraces spirit, character, image, and pride and is a vital element of any group.“I’ve organized several events for the fintech industry, but there was always something lacking in between the shows,” said Bruce Burke. “There is great benefit to being part of an engaging group. My vision is to have larger in-person annual events as the community manifests them.”One of the biggest reasons to join a community is the chance to learn from one another. Joining any community means that you have a chance to improve your professional and personal network. There are countless stories of people who thrive early on but isolate themselves from others and stagnate as a result. No matter how talented you may be, or how smart you are, it is literally impossible to know and do everything by yourself.“Having a community to rely upon means that you're surrounded by people who know exactly what it is you're going through,” said Wayne Brown. “With community participation comes empowerment. When people feel empowered, they feel a sense of control enabling them to influence positive change. It is about making a difference to a group that matters to its members.”Each Fintech Virtual Lunch Charter schedules its own meetings and invites individuals from its network to participate. The meetings are intentionally kept small to encourage everyone to introduce themselves and contribute to the meeting in a meaningful way. Having an outlet such as these meetings gives people the opportunity to share a subject, they’re passionate about. This helps increase confidence and encourages individuals to create new things that they can share with others.“We are focused on building the best community in fintech,” says Burke. “We are an all-inclusive organization that rejects any discrimination whatsoever, and advocates inclusion regardless of social origin, country, race, or nationality. We invite everyone to join our fintech community. We are building out collection of digital communication channels for members and are focused on creating both dynamic digital and in-person annual events for the future.

Wayne Brown shares about The Fintech Virtual Lunch, and summarizes the group's most recent meeting,