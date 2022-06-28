Virtual Fintech Group Launches Membership Community

The Fintech Virtual Lunch, Hosted by The Walker Group Wayne Brown, Founder of The Fintech Virtual Lunch The Walker Group Logo, Founded by Wayne Brown

A New York City-based bank advisory, The Walker Group, has announced the official launch of The Fintech Virtual Lunch (TFVL), a financial-technology community.



NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A New York City-based bank advisory, The Walker Group, has announced the official launch of The Fintech Virtual Lunch (TFVL), a financial-technology community initiative, started by the group, during the pandemic.The Fintech Virtual Lunch online group was announced today, with the unveiling of a web-based platform, which will support the group’s efforts with integrated member, group, and meeting services. This new forward-thinking group is focused on the future of the financial services industry, and those participating in it.TFVL is an independent, member-driven association that draws its participants from across the spectrum of banking, and the wider financial services industry. The group is focused on fostering an open, inclusive, and diverse fintech community, to power further development of those individuals participating in the industry.Wayne Brown, CEO of The Walker Group, is the catalyst behind the formation of the virtual lunch group. Mr. Brown has served as a trusted advisor to the global banking community for the past decade. “During the pandemic I saw many senior banking executives, and startups in the fintech space who had been displaced, and were seeking opportunities to support their families,” said Mr. Brown.“They were looking to connect, many felt unmoored for the first time in their careers, and everyone wanted to stay top of mind with their peers in the industry. I formed the virtual lunch group, due to its obvious necessity,” said CEO Brown.“I’d like it to become a large organization,” says the CEO. “But we are intentionally keeping the group meetings small so that everyone attending has the opportunity to introduce themselves and participate in a meaningful way.” This individual personalization has naturally resulted in a demand for more meetings, as the word has begun to spread about the virtual lunch group. “We are actively seeking leaders involved in the financial services industry, who would like to start a TFVL charter meeting group,” Wayne Brown shared. “To help us serve and grow this burgeoning community of diverse professionals.”The organizations new web portal provides the group with the services necessary to build a thriving online fintech community. Organizers can now schedule meetings, create online registrations, and interact directly with members. Interested parties may register for individual or corporate memberships to the global group. Members will participate in exclusive live discussions via the portal’s dynamic forum groups and integrated live membership chat servers.This new group reflects the industry’s entrepreneurial character. By uniting the diverse elements of the fintech industry, including financial institutions, startups, academia, government, investors, corporates, and accelerators, the organization will further strengthen The Fintech Virtual Lunch community. The group empowers their members by connecting them with others, around the globe, who are innovating and disrupting the financial services landscape.Leaders will bring together interested parties from across our network and beyond to facilitate, mentor and innovate on their focus areas. Through their activity, the fintech virtual lunch will create a bigger, more interconnected ecosystem to benefit the greater fintech community.“When you consider all that’s happening in the financial technology corridor right now, there has never been a greater period of growth and change,” reports Brown. “The fintech industry needs its senior leaders, and early-entrants to help guide us as we cross the threshold into a new world, full of possibilities, in the financial services industry.”About The Walker GroupFor the last eight years, Wayne has focused his advisory practice on collaboration with banks and fintech companies to identify opportunities for process improvements, the development of new products and/or the identification of new partners. Some of the key challenges banks face are post-acquisition or merger duplication of systems with resulting reconciliation issues. Another challenge is the existence of multiple silos within the banks that do not interact well with one another, further exacerbating the duplication of processes and expenses. Wayne responds to both of these challenges with strategies and solutions accompanied by processes to carry them out, monitor them, and adjust the outcomes.Banks are also looking to identify the right technologies and fintech partners to take them into the future of banking. Wayne is constantly meeting with, vetting and then working with fintech CEOs, and he has a successful track record in introducing start-ups to key decision makers in the financial services community. Banks are known for being complex institutions with complex politics and budgets. Employees are driven by their own personal agendas and are often adverse to risk. Wayne is able to go into even the most complicated of these environments and get a consensus, thereby enabling the parties to create real and lasting change.Wayne is also a public speaker who continues to present on banking and FinTech topics to both bankers and technology professionals. This year he was a speaker at the Electronic Funds Transfer Association’s EPIC event in New York City on the topic of “Marketing Strategies for the Fintech Startup.” He also presented at NACHA’s Council for Electronic Presentment and Payments Committee on the topic of Emerging Alternative Financial Channels for Banks.

