The 2026 Climate Change Adaptation Market Would Total $278 Billion, According to a New Report
The 1st report that presents a bottom-up analysis of 326 Climate Change Adaptation submarketsWASHINGTON, DC, U.S., July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new market report (395 pages, 305 tables & figures) published by HSRC, Climate Change Adaptation Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts, concludes that the 2022–2030 market growth is driven by the following factors:
• Global Warming
• The invasion of Ukraine has raised the cost of natural gas and oil prices have pushed heating bills higher. Similarly, the cost of transportation is moving higher as fuel becomes more expensive, resulting in higher investments in climate change mitigation
• The May – June 2022 heatwaves, that affected more than 500 million people across the globe, drive public and government understanding that climate change must be addressed as soon as possible
• Investors' willingness for financing the multi trillion climate adaptation industries
• Availability of key Climate Change Adaptation technologies, and their cost-performance improvement at a fast pace
• Multi-trillion business opportunities that presents the Climate Change Adaptation market
• Unprecedented public support which drives governments and the private sector to invest in the green revolution
• Over 90% of the investment will come from the private sector
• Government subsidies and investments
• Multi trillion demand by end-users for many mitigation technologies, like Electric Vehicles, Rooftop Solar Systems, Heat Pumps, Green Buildings, Precision Irrigation, Desalination Plants, Direct Solar Water Heating and more
This report is the first comprehensive market report addressing button-up hundreds of climate adaptation markets. The report thoroughly analyzes 29 technology, 5 regional, 5 revenue source and 60 national markets, detailing 326 submarkets.
In an ideal world that will achieve zero emission by 2060, the global temperature will reach a > 1.5 C raise. The rise in temperature will adversely affect us, including weather-related calamities, water insecurity, expanding deserts, reduction in agriculture crops and immigration of hundreds of millions.
The response to this catastrophic future we have to invest trillions in climate adaptation measures. This report details the technologies and level of investment (i.e., Markets) that will adapt humanity to the new ”brave world” which started already. Mitigation technologies include green building desalination plants, waste to energy plants, low carbon fuels manufacturing plants, energy-efficient electric systems & devices, precision agriculture, regenerative agriculture, precision irrigation, climate adapted agriculture, reforestation, bioremediation and many other means.
What does the Climate Change Adaptation Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts report give you?
A. The Climate Change Adaptation market size data is analyzed via four independent perspectives.
1. By 29 Climate Change Adaptation Technologies:
• Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR)
• Air Source Heat Pumps
• Passenger BEV Cars
• Two & Three-Wheeler BEVs
• Freight BEVs
• Electric Buses
• Other BEVs
• E.V. Charging Systems
• Green Hydrogen Production
• Methane Abatement
• Green Cement
• Green Steel
• Passive Green Buildings
• Desalination Plants
• Waste to Energy Plants
• Low Carbon Fuels Manufacturing Plants
• Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR)
• Precision Agriculture
• Regenerative agriculture
• Climate Adapted Water Infrastructure
• Water Redeemable Systems
• Precision Irrigation
• Climate Adapted Agriculture
• Reforestation
• Bioremediation
• Floods Control
• Wildfire Mitigation
• Weather Monitoring, Modeling & Forecasting
• Extreme Weather Public Warning Systems
2. By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
• Infrastructure
• Product Sales
• Maintenance
• Upgrades
• Other
3. By 5 Regional Markets:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
4. By 60 National Markets:
The U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Rest of Latin America, Austria, Belarus Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, Rest of Europe, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Turkey, UAE, Rest of MEA, Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific
B. Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:
• Market drivers & inhibitors
• Business opportunities
• SWOT analysis
• Competitive analysis
• Business environment
• The 2020-2030 market
• Industry Value Chain
• Financing & Loans
• Governmental R&D Funding
C. Companies mentioned in the report:
AB Volvo, ABB Environmental Services Inc., Abengoa, ACC Limited., Acciona, AccuWeather Inc. , Aerobotics , Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, AGG Biofuel, AgJunction, Inc., Airmar Technology Corporation, Alfa Laval, Algenol Biofuels, Aljadix, All Weather, Inc. , Alstom S.A. , Alter Eco Americas Inc, Altogen Labs, Altura Associates, Inc., Ameret Llc, Amii Sp. z o.o., Ampere Vehicles, Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd, Anhui Conch Cement, Anhui Forklift Truck Group Co. Ltd, Ankai, Aquaphor, Aquatech International, AWMA, BAE Systems UK, Barchemicals, Benling India Energy and Technology Pvt Ltd, Bentley Systems, Berghof Membrane Technology, Berluto Armaturen GmbH, Bernardinello Engineering S.p.a., Bertfelt Teknik AB, bestUV BV, Binder Engineering B.V., Bioactive Services Inc., BioEnTech, Bio-Microbics, Inc., Bioremediation Consulting Inc., Bioremediation Services Inc., Bioremedy Pty. Ltd., Biotek Environmental Science Ltd., BIO-UV Group, Biwater, Blount International, Blücher GmbH, Blue Foot Membranes NV, Blue Planet, Bluebird Grain Farms, BLUEMATER SA, Blupura, BML METAL MANUFACTORY CO., LTD, BMW AG, Bokju Co., Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Bona Water Purification, Borg & Overström, Borgwarner Inc., Bosman Watermanagement B.V., BSH Home Appliances, Buckman Laboratories International Inc, BYD Co. Ltd, BYD Company Limited, Cadagua, CAF Group, Campbell Scientific , Carbicrete, Cargill, Inc, Carrier Corporation, Carus Corp., Caterpillar , CEMEX S.A. B. de C.V., CERT, CFOAM LTD , Changzhou Boyuan Plastic Co.,Ltd, Chevrolet Motor Company, China National Building Material, Clark Material Handling International Inc., Climeworks, CO2 Solutions, Columbia Weather Systems, Combilift Ltd., Cool Planet, CropMetrics LLC, Crown Equipment Corp., CRRC Corporation Limited (China), DAGAGA Co., Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Daimler AG, Danone S.A., Deere & Company , Deere & Company , Deere and Company, Degremont Sas, Delta Electronics, Inc., Dimensional Energy, Doosan Heavy Industries, Doosan Industrial Vehicles Co. Ltd, Doosan Infracore , Dow, DroneSeed , Drylet Llc, Eaton Corporation Plc, Ebusco BV, Eco Blue Bioremediation Canada, ECOERA, Ecolab Engineering GmbH, Ecolog , EG&G Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies, Ferrovial, Fisia Italimpianti, Fiton Group, Flood Control Asia RS, Flood Control International, FloodBreak, Floodgates Ireland, Fluence, Ford Motor Company, FPZ SPA, G. Lufft Mess-und Regeltechnik, Gebrüder Heyl Vertriebsgesellschaft für innovative Wasseraufbereitung mbH, General Dynamics Land Systems USA, General Electric, General Mills Inc., General Motors, Genesis Water Technologies, Geovation Engineering P.C., Global Thermostat, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, Green Minerals, Grounded South Africa, Hago Energetics, Haier, Haining BEISHI Environment Protection Technology CO., LTD, Hangcha Group, HeidelbergCement AG, Hero Electric, Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Hunton Engineering, Hyflux Ltd, Hyster-Yale Group, Hyundai Motor Company, IBS Engineered Products, IDE Technologies, Ingenuity Lab, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Innovator Energy, Insight Robotics , Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited, Integrated Forest Management , Iveco Bus, Ivey International Inc., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc, JRW Bioremediation Llc, Jungheinrich Lift Truck Corp., Jupiter Oxygen, Kankyo Cleantech Llp, Karma Automotive, Karma Automotive, Kia Corporation, King Long, Kingspan Group plc, Kion Group AG, Kiverdi, Koch Membrane Systems, Koch Separation Solutions, Komatsu Forest AB , Komatsu Utility Co. Ltd, LafargeHolcim, Lambda Bioremediation Systems Inc., LanzaTech, LG, Lindsay Corporation, Livingcare Co., Ltd., Lucid Group, Inc., Lucid Group, Inc., Lufft Mess-und Regeltechnik , Magtor , Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, Makona Hardware And Industrial (Pty.) Ltd., Mango Materials, Metito, Microgen Biotech Ltd., Midea, Millenworks USA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks., MM Engineering, Morcom International, Moser Services Group, Llc, Navistar USA, Ricardo UK, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Nestlé S.A., Net Power, Netafim Ltd., NetZero Buildings, New Flyer Industries, New Leaf Tree Syrups, Newlight Technologies, NIBE Industrier AB, NIO, Nissan Motors Co., Ltd., Oil Spill Eater International Corp., Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., Oshkosh Truck USA, Pall Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Parafoil, Pingluo Baojun Activated Carbon Co.,Ltd. | China, Plugless Power Inc., POLTANK SAU, Ponsse , Probiosphere Inc., Proterra Inc., QM Environmental International B.V., Quantum Spatial, Quantum Technologies USA, Rain Bird Corporation, Raven Industries Inc., Razer Industries USA, Regen AG, Reinke Manufacturer, Renovagen Ltd., Rivain, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., RNAS Remediation Products, Robert Bosch GMBH, Rockwool Group, Rottne Industri AB , Ryobi Bus, Safbon Water Technology, Sage Electrochromics, Inc., Sampo Rosenlew , Scannia AB, Schneider Electric, Sevenson Environmental Services Inc., Shandong Sukahan Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., SHENZHEN FONTUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Siemens, Silvere, Skye Instruments , Soil Capital Ltd., Solatube International Inc., SPC Biomicrogel Company Ltd, ST Kinetics Singapore, Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co. KG, StormGeo , SUEZ, Suez Environnement S A, SunPower Corporation, Sustainable Bioremediation And Phytoremediation Operations, Sutron Corporation, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, Taiwan Cement Corporation, TARDEC APD, Tata Motors, Tesla, Tesla Inc., The Glen Dimplex Group, The Linde Group, The Toro Company, The Weather Company , Tigercat, Topcon Corporation, Toyota Industries Corp., Toyota Motor Corporation, Treemetrics , Treevia Forest Technologies , Trident Environmental Llc, Trimble, UltraTech Cement Ltd., UQM Technologies & Armor Holdings USA, Vaisala OY , VDL Groep, VEOLIA, Veolia Water Technologies Techno Center Netherlands B.V., Verde Environmental Group , Viessmann Group, Volkswagen AG, Volvo , Votorantim cimentos S.A., WABAG, Water Care Filter srl, Webasto Group, WETICO, Whirlpool, WM Motor, Xiaopeng Motors, XPRIZE, Xtratherm Limited, XYLEM, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd, Zhongtong Bus Holding, Zhuhai Wangyang Water Treatment Equipment
